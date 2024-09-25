Amid Tirupati Laddu Row, Odisha To Test Ghee Quality In Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri (Odisha): Amid the controversy over the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of laddoos at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati, authorities in Puri District Administration in Odisha on Tuesday decided to test the quality of ghee being used at the Jagannath Temple.

Puri district collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said that though there were no allegations regarding the adulteration of ghee used at the temple, the administration wants to test the quality to avoid doubts.“We will also discuss with Omfed, the state’s apex milk federation, to set a standard for ghee used at the shrine,” Swain told reporters in Puri.

Swain said the food safety and quality control authorities had already been informed to inspect the ghee and other raw materials used in the shrine kitchen.

Ghee prepared by the state-owned Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (Omfed) is used at the Jagannath temple. Even the devotees use the same ghee in the lamps inside the temple.

Meanwhile, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswai of Jyotirmath on Tuesday said what happened in Tirupati Balaji Temple was a conspiracy against the Hindus."Sanatan Dharma is being abolished. Such conspirators should be arrested and given the harshest punishment," he said. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswai added that the central government does politics in the name of cow protection but can’t bring out a law.