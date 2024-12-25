Amid Severe Cold, Christmas Celebrated With Religious Fervour In Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid an intense cold wave, the Christian community on Wednesday celebrated Christmas with religious fervor. All the churches were specially decorated with electric lanterns and festive decorations on the occasion.

The major festive gathering in Srinagar was held at the Holy Family Catholic Church at Lal Chowk where men, women and children associated with the Christian community participated in special prayers. Along with the Holy Family Catholic Church, the 127-year-old St. Luke's Church in Srinagar was also jammed with devotees since early morning.

Devotees who came to participate in special prayer meetings said that the purpose of celebrating the birthday of prophet Jesus was to spread the message of peace, love and compassion throughout the world.

A female devotee said that special prayers were held to end the prevailing dry spell in Kashmir which she said was a cause of concern.

On Christmas, the Christian community exchanged sweets and gifts with each other. The revelers wearing colorful clothes congratulated each other.

Father Prem of the Family Catholic Church said that the need of the day was to promote mutual brotherhood and reconciliation as people help each other in pain and share in each other's joy.

On Christmas, people of the Christian community decorate their homes with Christmas trees and festive decorations.

Meanwhile, tourists from different states have already reached Gulmarg to celebrate the Christmas festival. A large number of tourists celebrated the Christmas festival and participated in special prayers in the ancient church located in the tourist destination of Gulmarg.

At Christmas, Santa Claus distributes gifts and sweets to children. This tradition has been going on for centuries and on this day someone dressed as Santa Claus volunteers to distribute sweets and gifts to children. It should be noted that Christmas is an annual festival that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. This festival is mainly celebrated around the world on 25th December and Christmas is a public holiday in most countries.

