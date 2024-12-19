Amid Row Over Mosques, Shankaracharya Bats For Amicable Solution

Uttarkashi: With controversy over mosques escalating in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj said such issues leave both the Hindus and Muslims worried and these should be resolved peacefully by mutual cooperation.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand said whoever possesses any kind of evidence, should hand it over for examination. "Whenever there is a discussion about a mosque been built by demolishing temple, it creates anger among Hindus. At the same time, Muslims also feel pained to hear their ancestors being called oppressors. They start thinking whether their ancestors were bad or lies are being spread about them. Therefore, it is better to sit together and address such matters with authenticity rather than fighting amongst ourselves," he said.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand is currently on the Char Dham yatra in Uttarakhand. On Thursday, he reached Uttarkashi, where he visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and then left for Ukhimath, the winter seat of Baba Kedar. Earlier, he had visited Kharsali, the winter seat of Yamuna and Mukhaba, the winter abode of Ganga, for two days and performed puja.

Sharing his experience about the Char Dham yatra, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said he attained spiritual pleasure during the pilgrimage and urged every 'Sanatani' to visit the Char Dhams in winter.

On this occasion, he said that he wants to renovate the winter abodes of the Gods and Goddesses just like Adi Guru Shankaracharya Maharaj renovated the Char Dhams. He said that he will start his work from the Ganga temple located in Mukhaba. He also assured cooperation in the construction of a Dharamshala near the Ganga temple. Explaining the importance of Ganga, he said that if someone takes a dip in Ganga, then it benefits the person's 100 generations.