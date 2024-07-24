ETV Bharat / state

Amid Rising Terror Attacks In Jammu, Police Initiate Meetings With Border Residents To Strengthen Vigilance

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

The District Police Jammu have initiated a series of public meetings with the residents of from border areas of Gajansoo, Kirpalpur, and Sandwan areas of Jammu and urged the residents to report any suspicious movement in their respective areas in a bid to strengthen border surveillance, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Jammu Police Initiate Meetings With Border Residents To Strengthen Vigilance
Jammu Police Initiate Meetings With Border Residents To Strengthen Vigilance (ETV Bharat)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid back-to-back terror attacks in Jammu Division, District Police Jammu is holding a series of meetings with local residents and weapon license holders from border areas of Gajansoo, Kirpalpur, and Sandwan areas of Jammu aimed to enhance community awareness and involvement in maintaining regional security amidst ongoing threats, police said.

A police spokesperson said that the residents from border villages actively participated in these meetings chaired by SSP Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar. The SSP urged locals to report any suspicious individuals or activities immediately to the police to help prevent potential incidents police said.

SSP Jammu also urged the public to keep a close watch on the activities of outsiders visiting border areas daily for hawking purposes and on the movements of vehicles, especially in the early morning hours carrying milk and vegetables towards the city. Any unusual or suspicious activities of unknown persons should be reported promptly to the nearest police station or police post to avert any adverse incidents, the SSP said.

Terror attacks in Jammu region, which remained relatively peaceful between 2005 and 2021 after security forces wiped out decades-long terrorism, witnessed a spike in terror attacks over the past month. It included an attack on a pilgrim bus that left nine persons dead and 40 injured. Terror activities resurfaced in October 2021 from the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Some of the deadly attacks that spread to Reasi, Kathua and Doda were attributed by the security establishment as an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. Over 70 people, including 52 security personnel -- mostly from the Army -- have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region since 2021.

RISING MILITANT ATTACKS JAMMUJAMMU ATTACKSMILITANT ATTACKS JAMMUJAMMU KASHMIRJAMMU TERROR ATTACKS

