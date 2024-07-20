Amid Rising Terror Attacks, High Alert Along International Border In Jammu And Kashmir To Thwart Possible Infiltration Bids

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid rising terror attacks in Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir, security agencies are on alert along the Indo-Pak international border in Kathua and Samba districts following inputs about a surge in infiltration bids from across the border and attack on police posts along the border, sources said.

Defence sources told ETV Bharat that the deployment along the International Border in the twin districts has been beefed up even as a high alert has been issued for the security forces in the border areas. For the first time, the army has been deployed for patrolling at the police posts in the border areas of Samba district at night hours, defence sources said. The army has been deployed in a 80 km radius of hilly areas of Kathua district as well as per the sources.

Sources said that the security forces personnel from various security agencies are also joining the anti-tunnel search operation along the IB to increase the vigil along the border. The police are also thoroughly searching the areas around the rivers and old infiltration routes. The anti-tunnel campaign continued for the third day on Saturday even as search operation is going on near international border.

According to defense sources, the security agencies had received inputs about a possible infiltration bid along the Indo-Pak border at Samba and Hiranagar after which Army, BSF and police have been alerted. It is feared that more than 40 militants are present in Doda and Rajouri. A BSF officer said that infiltration along the India-Pakistan border is not easy as the soldiers are on 24-hour vigil.

On the other hand, after the high alert in Kathua, the police have tightened security in Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir. In Lakhanpur, the police personnel are checking every vehicle coming into Jammu Kashmir and the luggage of those coming from buses and cars is also being checked. The CCTV cameras installed at the check point are also helping the security forces in the surveillance.

The high alert comes ahead of Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's visit to Jammu on Saturday where he is scheduled to chair a joint security meet.