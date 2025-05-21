ETV Bharat / state

Amid Rising Cyber Threats, J&K Govt Issues Fresh Advisory To Strengthen Digital Systems

Srinagar: Amid growing threat of cyber attacks by hacktivists post India-Pakistan conflict, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued an advisory for safety of its digital data and communication.

The J&K administration has released a comprehensive circular directing its departments and officials to adopt standard cybersecurity practices and discontinue unauthorised digital platforms. The directive comes days after Maharashtra Cyber cell reported 15 lakh cyber attacks across the country during Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 in which 25 tourists and a local pony operator were shot dead.

Over the last few days, consumers in Jammu and Kashmir have been complaining about disruptions in several online services and applications that have affected bill payments and revenue services. Even the e-office of the government has been functioning partially. Officials have attributed the digital outage to technical glitches in billing applications and also preventive measures in place owing to the threat.

The government in a statement said that this cybersecurity is meant to ensure strict compliance with IT governance protocols of the government so as to keep all the digital data and records safe from hacktivists. The circular was issued after Chief Secretary of J&K Atal Dullo held an elaborate meeting with top officials about preventing cyber attacks.

As per reports, the government has directed immediate deactivation of all private departmental websites operating on domains such as ".com", ".org", or ".net". All government websites must now be hosted only on authenticated domains like ".gov.in" or ".jk.gov.in". Moreover, it said that future proposals for new websites must be routed through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and approved by the IT Department. This apart, the government has mandated the exclusive use of official NIC email IDs for all forms of government communication. Not just this, the government has also banned pirated or outdated software.