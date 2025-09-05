Amid Rahul Vote Theft Charge, Karnataka Govt Ballot Paper Push Instead Of EVMs To Poll Panel

Bengaluru: In a major decision, the Karnataka government has decided to recommend to the State Election Commission (SEC) to use ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming local bodies elections.

A decision in this regard was made at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday. The decision assumes importance in the wake of Congress's opposition to the use of EVMs in elections and 'Vote Chori' allegations.

ETV Bharat in January had reported that ballot papers might be used in upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat elections, quoting SEC Commissioner S G Sangeshi.

"There has been erosion of credibility and confidence in the EVMs. People’s trust in EVMs is declining,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters while briefing on Cabinet decisions. For the purpose, the State Government will bring in suitable amendments to the provisions of the Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act 1993, Karnataka Municipalities Act 1964 and Greater Bengaluru Governance Act 2024 that govern the conduct of elections, he added.

He also acknowledged that the SEC is an independent body under Articles 243 (K) and 243 (ZA) of the Indian Constitution. “The Cabinet has made recommendations, which may be accepted or not (by the SEC). But once the suitable changes are made in the laws and rules, it will be binding on the SEC.” Patil said. He said the proposed amendments to the legislation will be made in 15 days.

When asked if it was the perception of the party on EVMs despite winning the 2023 Assembly elections, Patil said: “It is the perception of the people. Though we trust the results, we should have won 170 seats.”

Patil said he cabinet also decided to recommend to the SEC to consider revision of the voters list for the upcoming local bodies elections in the wake of 'Vote Chori' allegations.

“Till now, the voters' list prepared for the assembly constituencies has been considered for local body elections. But the State Government is seeking the preparation of fresh voters list in the light of ‘Vote Chori’ allegations. There have been allegations of discrepancies in the voters' list," he said.