Amid Rage Over Kolkata Rape-Murder, 4-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped In Delhi; Family Torches Accused's House

Published : Aug 23, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

According to the family of the girl, the accused who lives in a makeshift shed in the neighbourhood lured her on the afternoon of Aug 21 and took her to a deserted place where he raped her. The accused later dropped the girl near her house. After the girl told her family about the incident, the enraged family set the house of the accused on fire. With the accused belonging to a different community, a strong police force has been deployed in the area.

Family of rape victim sets house of accused on fire in Shahbad dairy in Delhi
Family of rape victim sets house of accused on fire in Shahbad dairy in Delhi (Screengrab)
4-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped In Delhi; Family Torches Accused's House (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Amid national angst against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a four-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a man from a different community in her neighbourhood after luring her on the pretext of giving her a trophy in Delhi, the girl's family said. Given the gravity of the matter, police has been deployed in strength even as police have arrested the accused in alleged sexual assault.

The incident has come to light in Shahbad Dairy area of outer North Delhi. According to the girl's family, on Wednesday, Aug 21, the accused, who lives in a makeshift shed in the neighbourhood lured the girl on the pretext of giving her a trophy and then made her a victim of his lust. After raping the girl, the accused left her near her house as per the family. The girl told her family about the incident after which the infuriated family members set the tarpaulin house of the accused on fire.

On the complaint of the family members, the police have arrested the accused, who belongs to another community. A strong police force has been deployed in the area to control the situation. Police officials have claimed to have talked to the angry family members and calmed them down.

