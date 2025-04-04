ETV Bharat / state

Amid Power Tussle In Jammu And Kashmir, LG Clarifies, Opposition Tears Into Alliance Meeting

Srinagar: Amid the tussle between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor in Jammu and Kashmir over transfers of lower-rung officials this week, LG Manoj Sinha has clarified that he knows his domain and won't violate the JK Reorganisation Act 2019.

“I want to clarify that the parliament enacted the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019. I will say with full responsibility that I have not done anything beyond that act. I am well within my domain and won't stretch myself beyond that. I know my boundaries, and I won't violate them,” Sinha said.

The standoff between Sinha and the Omar Abdullah-led government began on April 1 when Sinha transferred 48 lower-rung officers, which included 26 sub-district magistrates and 14 additional deputy commissioners belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

Per the Reorganisation Act, transferring JKAS officers is the authority of the chief minister and his council of ministers, while police, IAS and IFS are LG's domain.

Miffed by the LG's authority, the ruling alliance led by the National Conference held an emergency meeting today at the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary in Srinagar. The meeting was chaired by CM Abdullah and 45 other legislators. NC president Farooq Abdullah was also present in the meeting.

Reacting to the meeting, the opposition mocked the government. People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that calling a meeting over the transfer of patwaris rather than speaking on issues on which people voted for the NC is a mockery of the mandate people have given to the NC.

“It is unfortunate that the government, which is in its sixth month, called a meeting over the transfer of patwaris but has surrendered and shown cowardice by not talking about the issues which matter to people. The government is not speaking about the prisoners languishing in jails, the termination of employees, daily wagers, raids and detentions and the rights of the people which are being trampled every day,” Mehbooba told reporters in Srinagar.

She said that no one would want confrontation with New Delhi, but Omar Abdullah surrendered after forming the government.

“Who is asking you to confront the central government? But the chief minister should take a stand on the issue and seek a resolution. Employees were terminated from Omar Abdullah’s department; he kept silent. Jamia Masjid is closed every Friday, but the government is afraid of speaking on such issues,” she said.