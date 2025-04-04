Amid Power Tussle In Jammu And Kashmir, LG Clarifies, Opposition Tears Into Alliance Meeting

Srinagar: Amid the tussle between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor in Jammu and Kashmir over transfers of lower-rung officials this week, LG Manoj Sinha has clarified that he knows his domain and won't violate the JK Reorganisation Act 2019.
“I want to clarify that the parliament enacted the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019. I will say with full responsibility that I have not done anything beyond that act. I am well within my domain and won't stretch myself beyond that. I know my boundaries, and I won't violate them,” Sinha said.
The standoff between Sinha and the Omar Abdullah-led government began on April 1 when Sinha transferred 48 lower-rung officers, which included 26 sub-district magistrates and 14 additional deputy commissioners belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).
Per the Reorganisation Act, transferring JKAS officers is the authority of the chief minister and his council of ministers, while police, IAS and IFS are LG's domain.
Miffed by the LG's authority, the ruling alliance led by the National Conference held an emergency meeting today at the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary in Srinagar. The meeting was chaired by CM Abdullah and 45 other legislators. NC president Farooq Abdullah was also present in the meeting.
Reacting to the meeting, the opposition mocked the government. People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that calling a meeting over the transfer of patwaris rather than speaking on issues on which people voted for the NC is a mockery of the mandate people have given to the NC.
“It is unfortunate that the government, which is in its sixth month, called a meeting over the transfer of patwaris but has surrendered and shown cowardice by not talking about the issues which matter to people. The government is not speaking about the prisoners languishing in jails, the termination of employees, daily wagers, raids and detentions and the rights of the people which are being trampled every day,” Mehbooba told reporters in Srinagar.
She said that no one would want confrontation with New Delhi, but Omar Abdullah surrendered after forming the government.
“Who is asking you to confront the central government? But the chief minister should take a stand on the issue and seek a resolution. Employees were terminated from Omar Abdullah’s department; he kept silent. Jamia Masjid is closed every Friday, but the government is afraid of speaking on such issues,” she said.
PDP Chief Spokesperson Mehboob Beg said that the Omar Abdullah government should have shown more assertiveness in governance rather than pleading for statehood, which the BJP government has already promised in parliament.
“From day one, the government showed signs of surrender. Like Arvind Kejriwal, Omar Abdullah should have taken a stand, but he surrendered. He stopped talking about the issues people are demanding and began pleading for statehood, which has been promised by the prime minister and home minister in parliament. The chief minister should demand a certain timeline rather than pleading for it,” Beg said.
The PDP leader said that all Kashmiris are getting humiliated by the government’s meek show and docile authority. “What role does the government play for people? When the LG is showing you his authority, does it mean as a UT CM you will surrender and take only a salary till we are a UT?” Beg said, adding that Omar Abdullah should take a leaf out of Kejriwal's book and assert his government.
“We are not saying that he starts confrontation, but he must assert himself, as people have given him a strong mandate,” he said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party defended the LG's decision to transfer officers. BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul said that the LG did not undermine the authority of the elected government, but he ordered transfers as per the constitution.
“LG did not do anything unconstitutional. He has the right to transfer magistrates. The government must read the J & K Reorganisation Act with open eyes. It is clear in the act that the transfer of magistrates is the prerogative of the LG,” Koul told ETV Bharat, referring to sub-district magistrates.
People's Conference president and legislator from Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone, mocked the meeting, saying the ruling alliance, “which had called a meeting, ended their meeting with a solemn resolve to work at the existing pay scale”.
The elected government led by Omar Abdullah is in its sixth month of governance and is awaiting business rules which will define its powers. Omar has shown bonhomie with the BJP-led government in New Delhi by meeting Home Minister Amit Shah four times and also wrapping shawls over Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the home minister in his first meeting after he became CM. With LG Sinha, Omar has met only once at Raj Bhawan in Jammu during the budget session of the assembly but has together attended a few official events.
