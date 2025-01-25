ETV Bharat / state

Amid Outcry, Jammu Kashmir Govt Extends Deadline For Feedback On Building Byelaws

Top view of a residential area in Lal Chowk in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: After drawing flak from various quarters, the Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the deadline for feedback on proposed amendments to the Unified Building Byelaws (UBBL), 2021. The J&K Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) announced the new deadline will be February 17, 2025.

The initial timeline had drawn criticism from groups such as the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) and the Environmental Policy Group (EPG). These groups argued that the original deadline of January 18, 2025, did not allow sufficient time for comprehensive public participation or for stakeholders to assess the amendments’ potential economic and environmental impacts.

“The January 18 deadline barely gives us any time to evaluate how these regulations might affect the environment fully,” the EPG had said in a statement. The group raised concerns about how the changes might affect green spaces, water management, and sustainable building practices.

Additionally, the group called on the government to adopt a more open and inclusive approach, stating that “the lack of sufficient information has led to doubts about the intent behind these changes.”