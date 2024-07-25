Amid Opposition Boycotting Niti Aayog Meeting, Mamata Banerjee Drops Delhi Tour Plan

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suddenly cancelled her trip to Delhi on Thursday. This decision was made at the very last moment.
However, state secretariat Nabanna did not say anything clearly about the reason for the cancellation of her tour to the capital. According to administration sources, Mamata may go to New Delhi on Friday.
Earlier it was reported from administration sources that the Chief Minister will go to Delhi on Thursday afternoon. This was to be her first Delhi tour after the Lok Sabha elections.
Originally, she was on her way to the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for Saturday. She was also supposed to have a meeting with Trinamool MPs. Also, there was a possibility of a private meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states are boycotting Saturday's NITI Aayog meeting and there is a possibility that many CMs of INDIA bloc allies may skip the meeting. In this situation, it would not have looked well if Mamata had attended it. So the question that has risen is whether Mamata decided to cancel her tour in order to maintain the unity of INDIA.
According to the administration sources, Mamata would try to draw the attention of the Centre on several issues during her visit to Delhi. These include special financial package to prevent erosion, permanent plan for construction of dams in coastal areas including Sundarbans region, Ghatal Master Plan, renovation of Farakka Barrage and several reservoirs of DVC, sanction of money for entire education campaign and National Health Mission.
Question that is doing the rounds is whether Mamata will go to Delhi or not. A source in the administration informed that the Chief Minister's visit to Delhi has not been cancelled and she can leave for the capital on Friday. In that case, would she attend the NITI Aayog meeting or would she follow the political line of INDIA bloc is yet to be seen.
