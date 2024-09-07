Amid Ongoing Wolf Terror In UP, Jackal Attacks Villagers In Mirzapur; 7 Injured

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): In addition to the ongoing terror of wolf attacks in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Bahaich, a new threat has emerged in the form of a jackal attack. Seven including four children were injured when jackals entered houses and attacked villagers in the Mirzapur district.

The incident occurred in Kusiyara village near Matwar outpost of the Halia police station as jackals entered several houses at 9.30 pm and attacked people. The injured were immediately taken to Haliya Primary Health Center at midnight. After receiving treatment, they were all discharged the next morning.

The injured villagers recounted that everyone was asleep after their evening meal when the jackals entered and attacked them. Arpit (13), Nandkumar (36), Golu (12), Vandana (10), Laalta (40), Niranjan (27), and Anju (8) were injured in the attacks.

The villagers alerted the forest department about the incident the following morning. Awadhesh Kumar, the medical in-charge of Haliya Primary Health Center, confirmed that seven people were injured due to jackal bites. He assured all had received the necessary treatment and were out of danger.

In a related incident of wolf attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, a 10-year-old boy was left injured while playing outside his house in Mahsi tehsil on Thursday night.

Sangam Lal (10), son of Maikoolal Yadav, a resident of Mauja Yadavpur village of Golwa in rural police station area, was playing outside his house when a wolf came here.

