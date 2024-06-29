Amid NEET Paper Leak Row, Uttarakhand Govt To Use Artificial Intelligence In Job Exams

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Amid an uproar over the NEET paper leak case, the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has decided to use Artificial Intelligence in the recruitment tests for various posts to be held on Sunday, sources said.

It is learnt that wary of the issue of NEET paper leak controversy, the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission will use Artificial Intelligence technology for the recruitment examination to be held on June 30. The recruitment test is being held for the posts including Inspector Excise, Constable Excise, Constable of Transport Department and Warden. Thousands of candidates have registered to write the intermediate level examination in 10 districts of the state except Rudraprayag, Tehri and Bageshwar districts.

Sources said that the UKSSSC has installed special face recognition cameras at the examination centers to detect proxy candidates in a bid to tackle fraud in the job examinations.