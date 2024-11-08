ETV Bharat / state

Amid Model Code, Mumbai Police Seize Rs 2.3 Crore Cash, Detain 12 Persons

The official reported that the seized cash was handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Mumbai: In the run-up to the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, police have seized Rs 2.3 crore cash from 12 persons at Kalbadevi in south Mumbai, officials said on Friday. Acting on inputs, a team of Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station and poll officials intercepted a group of people on Thursday night. While a search led to the discovery of Rs 2.3 crore, an official said the individuals could neither produce any documents linked to the cash nor explain why they were carrying so much money.

As the model code of conduct for the state elections is in force, surveillance teams formed on the instructions of the Election Commission are checking the movement of potential inducements like cash, liquor, and other items. After paperwork and questioning, which went on till the early hours of Friday, the money was seized and the 12 persons carrying the cash were detained, he said. The official added that the cash was later handed over to the Income Tax department for further probe.

Mumbai: In the run-up to the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, police have seized Rs 2.3 crore cash from 12 persons at Kalbadevi in south Mumbai, officials said on Friday. Acting on inputs, a team of Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station and poll officials intercepted a group of people on Thursday night. While a search led to the discovery of Rs 2.3 crore, an official said the individuals could neither produce any documents linked to the cash nor explain why they were carrying so much money.

As the model code of conduct for the state elections is in force, surveillance teams formed on the instructions of the Election Commission are checking the movement of potential inducements like cash, liquor, and other items. After paperwork and questioning, which went on till the early hours of Friday, the money was seized and the 12 persons carrying the cash were detained, he said. The official added that the cash was later handed over to the Income Tax department for further probe.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSKALBADEVISOUTH MUMBAIELECTION COMMISSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.