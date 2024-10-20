ETV Bharat / state

Amid Mamata's Appeal To Withdraw Stir, Junior Doctor's Indefinite Hunger Strike Enters 16th Day

People take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata on Saturday ( PTI )

Kolkata: Amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to agitating junior doctors to withdraw their indefinite hunger strike and come for talks, the 'fast-unto-death' of the medics demanding justice for the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder victim entered the 16th day on Sunday.

Taking forward the proposal for talks, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Saturday evening invited the medics for talks with Banerjee for "45 minutes" from 5 pm on Monday at state secretariat Nabanna, conditional upon the "withdrawal of the hunger strike".

However, the protesting doctors refused to end their hunger strike until all their demands were met but agreed to join the talks on Monday.

Banerjee on Saturday spoke to the agitating doctors over the phone during a visit by Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty to the protest site in Kolkata's Esplanade area and urged them to end the hunger strike, stating that most of their demands have been addressed while rejecting their insistence on removing the state health secretary.

The junior doctors have been on fast-unto-death for the last 16 days, demanding justice for their deceased colleague and calling for systemic changes in the state's healthcare infrastructure.

So far, six doctors on hunger strike have been hospitalised due to deteriorating health, while eight others remain on an indefinite fast, demanding that the state government take constructive action by Monday to resolve the deadlock.

Speaking to the doctors over the phone, the chief minister said, "Everybody has the right to protest, but it shouldn't affect healthcare services. I would request you all to withdraw your fast." Banerjee rejected the junior doctors' demand for the removal of state Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, explaining that "it is not possible to remove everyone in a department at once; we have already removed the DHS and DME, so please rise above politics and rejoin work.

The CM stressed that the doctors should withdraw their strike and meet her at the state secretariat Nabanna on Monday to further discuss their demands.