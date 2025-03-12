Amid Liquor Ban Demand In Jammu And Kashmir, Omar Abdullah Govt Launches Bids For 83 New Shops

Srinagar: Amid demands of a ban on liquor in Jammu and Kashmir by political parties and religious leaders, the government has launched bids for opening of new shops at 83 locations in the union territory including in four districts of the Kashmir valley.

According to the Excise Policy 2025-26 released by the JK government's finance department, which is headed by chief minister Omar Abdullah, the government has invited bids for opening of 83 new shops in the ten districts of Jammu and four districts of the Kashmir valley. The policy will come into force from April 1, this year and will continue to remain in force till 31 March, 2026.

“The Excise Department shall grant licenses for off-premises retail sale of liquor (JKEL-2-Retail vend of foreign liquor to the public only), through e-auction in the form of individual units for the year 2025-26 at 83 locations,” the policy says.

In the Valley, where demands for liquor ban are more high-pitched, the government is opening new liquor shops at 14 new places, which include seven municipal wards in Srinagar city, tourist destinations of Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Gulmarg, Baramulla, Uri and Kupwara. In Srinagar city, the new shops are coming up in seven wards, A, B, C, D, E F and G, as per the new excise policy.

The demand for ban first came from opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whose legislator from Kupwara Mir Muhammad Fayaz Mir moved a private members bill seeking complete ban on advertisement, sale, purchase, consumption, and manufacture of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir. The ruling National Conference legislator from Sonwar, Ahsan Sheikh and Independent MLA from Langate Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad have also moved the bills in the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

Following the bills, PDP leader and daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, Ilitja Mufti, launched a signature campaign in Srinagar last week and also held a protest demanding liquor ban. “Liquor has no place in our spiritually rich society. A land known as ‘Reshwa’er’ (the land of saints) should not be tainted by alcohol trade,” Iltija said. Her mother and PDP president sought support of Congress, ally of NC, in the assembly for the bill.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s two leaders, former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and Chairperson of JK Waqf Board are also supporting ban on liquor in the Union Territory. Traders in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk also put up a poster at Ghanta Ghar (clock tower), urging tourists to avoid liquor at the spot. This poster, however, was removed by the police.

Meanwhile, as per the economic survey report, tabled in the assembly, the revenue collection from sale of liquor has increased as the JK government opened dozens of new shops across the UT from the last two years.

“The UT government has strengthened the e-Abgari platform for tracking the supply chain, notified the new excise policy and conducted transparent auctions in allotment of liquor vends. Hence the excise revenue is increasing by 4% and is expected to reach Rs 2000 crores in 2024-25,” the report says.