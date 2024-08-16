ETV Bharat / state

Amid Kolkata Rape-Murder Case, Coimbatore Medical College Reports Attempted Misconduct Against Trainee Doctor

Last week Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical came to light after one of the female trainee doctors was allegedly raped and murdered brutally while taking rest after a hectic schedule at the seminal hall at midnight. The incident turned into violence across the country seeking justice for the innocent's life and a massive protest was held on August 14 night with the title 'Reclaim the Night' demanding freedom for women.

Coimbatore(Tamil Nadu): The recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical Hospital has heightened concerns about the safety of medical professionals, with Coimbatore medical college hospital Dean Dr Nirmala reporting a related incident of misconduct on campus that led to swift police action.

"Last night, around 9:30 pm, an unknown individual attempted to misbehave with one of our female trainee doctors when she was about to board a vehicle," Dr Nirmala reported. The incident was immediately brought to the administration's attention, and the police were swiftly notified.
"Our Resident Medical Officer (RMO) was on the scene to monitor the situation closely," Dr. Nirmala added. "The police arrived shortly thereafter and detained the accused. Further interrogation is currently underway," she stated.

Meanwhile, The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Thursday announced that they have decided to resume its strike to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The decision to resume the protest came a day after, a mob entered the RG Kar Hospital campus (August 14), causing damage to the protest site, vehicles, and public property. Security officials were forced to intervene to disperse the crowd.

"We strongly condemn the Union Ministry and State Government for their failure to honour their commitments and ensure the safety of healthcare professionals during this crisis. Given the gravity of recent developments and the overwhelming call for justice, we have decided to resume the strike, effective immediately," FORDA said in a press release.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Left is in connivance with the Ram (the Bharatiya Janata party) to create unrest in West Bengal.

"Left and Ram want to create unrest in Bengal and they both have come together to do this," She said while referring to the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday.

On August 9, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered. This incident has triggered a nationwide protest by doctors and medical fraternities.

