Amid Karreguttalu Operation, Naxalites Kill Rural Public Representative In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: Maoists killed a deputy sarpanch of a village panchayat in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Benpalli village under the Jagargunda police station limits around 3 pm on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Muchaki Rama. Sukma superintendent of police, Kiran Chavan said the incident happened when Muchaki Rama was resting at his house. Meanwhile, a group of Maoists posed as villagers, reached Rama's house and took him with them to Benpalli Forest, which is adjacent to Tarlaguda.

Maoists killed him there with a sharp weapon. After the murder, the Maoists fled from the spot leaving the body in the forest. As soon as the incident was reported, panic spread in the village.

The villagers informed the police about it. Soon after receiving the information, the police team reached Benpalli forest and recovered the body.

Police launched a search operation to nab the Maoists, who fled after committing the crime. A large number of security personnel searched for Maoists in the surrounding areas.

With this incident, Naxalites have killed nine people at separate places in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Sukma, this year.

According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in separate incidents of Naxal violence in the Bastar region. Meanwhile, anti-Naxal operation is going on in Bastar. Sources in the security establishment said the Maoists, who are pushed to the forest, have gone desperate and out of frustration, they are striking with vengeance.

Along with anti-Naxal operation to end Naxalism, the government also announced a new rehabilitation policy. Along with cash, skill development training is also being given to the surrendered Maoists to make them eligible for employment opportunities.

Influenced by the government's rehabilitation policy, a large number of Maoists are also surrendering. The Centre has set a deadline for the elimination of Maoists on 31 March, 2026.

The 'Operation Kagar' launched in Karregutta hills entered its 15th day on Tuesday. Security forces are targeting a large number of Naxalites and their leaders, who have gathered on the top of the mountain. Helicopters are also being used to track the Naxalites and deliver supplies to the camping soldiers. Naxalites have planted bombs all around the mountain. On Monday, during the operation, two STF soldiers were hit by pressure bombs.