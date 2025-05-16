ETV Bharat / state

Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Pune Traders Boycott Turkish Dry Fruits

Pune Spice and Dry Fruits Association in a note said Turkiye’s decision to support Pakistan during recent India-Pakistan conflict has come as a shock.

Amid India Pakistan Tensions, Pune Traders Boycott Turkish Dry Fruits
Turkish sweet delicacy Baklava. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 16, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST

Updated : May 16, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST

Pune: Turkiye's public support for Pakistan during recent tensions with India is proving to be counter-productive for the country as traders in Pune have intensified their participation in the nationwide 'Ban Turkiye' campaign.

After halting the purchase of Turkish apples, the Pune's Spice and Dry Fruits Association has now announced a boycott of apricot and hazelnut imports from that country. Pune Spice and Dry Fruits Association in a note said Turkiye’s decision to support Pakistan during the India-Pakistan conflict has come as a shock to the members.

Though India extended its hand of help to Türkiye during crisis, the country backstabbed India by siding with terror-sponsor Pakistan during the conflict. According to the association, due to Turkiye's betrayal, it has decided to stop all dry fruit trade with them.

The organisation said Türkiye immensely benefits through business with India. The organisation said it has verbally informed the importers about the decision to boycott Turkiye fruits.

