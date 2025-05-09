ETV Bharat / state

Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Kerala Sets Up Control Rooms To Support Stranded Keralites

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, the Kerala government has taken measures to ensure the safety and security of people from the state, who are stranded in troubled zones.

Control rooms to offer aid and information to stranded Keralites were set up. Based on directions from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the control rooms have started functioning. The move to set up these control rooms was prompted by the fact that many students from the Southern state are stranded in some of the border states hit by the India-Pakistan conflict.

Authorities said that these control rooms, which became functional on Friday morning, are catering to their needs of stranded people and their kin. The government has assured people that there is no reason to panic. The coordination of the control rooms will be done by the home department secretary.