ETV Bharat / state

India-Pak Tensions: Eastern Regional Council Ranchi Meet Called Off

Union Home Ministry cancelled Eastern Regional Council meeting at the eleventh hour when preparations for the event were being done in full swing.

India-Pak Tensions: Eastern Regional Council Ranchi Meet Called Off
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was supposed to attend Eastern Regional Council meeting in Ranchi. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 4:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ranchi: The meeting of the Eastern Regional Council which was scheduled on May 10 in Ranchi has been postponed amid the tension arising out of the Indian Army's precision strike 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terror bases in Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to officials, Union Home Ministry cancelled Eastern Regional Council meeting at the eleventh hour when preparations for the event were being done in full swing. A notification came from the Union Home Ministry, which announced the postponement of the meeting.

Earlier, a list of DSP-level officers were engaged to oversee a smooth traffic system for the VIP movement route. Also, a large number of additional forces were to be deployed to ensure adequate safety measures.

The 27th meeting of the Eastern Regional Council was proposed on May 10 at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Ranchi. It was to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi were scheduled to attend this meeting.

There was no confirmation regarding the participation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Top officials of the respective states were to attend this meeting.

Shah was supposed to fly to Ranchi on May 9 by a special plane. Arrangements for his night stay were made at the Radisson Blu Hotel. After attending the meeting on 10 May, he was scheduled to return directly to Delhi.

Earlier, Ranchi Municipal Corporation administrator Sandeep Singh monitored the preparations for the proposed meeting. He had instructed staff to ensure the cleaning of the concerned roads as well as the removal of disorderly hoardings.

Ranchi: The meeting of the Eastern Regional Council which was scheduled on May 10 in Ranchi has been postponed amid the tension arising out of the Indian Army's precision strike 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terror bases in Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to officials, Union Home Ministry cancelled Eastern Regional Council meeting at the eleventh hour when preparations for the event were being done in full swing. A notification came from the Union Home Ministry, which announced the postponement of the meeting.

Earlier, a list of DSP-level officers were engaged to oversee a smooth traffic system for the VIP movement route. Also, a large number of additional forces were to be deployed to ensure adequate safety measures.

The 27th meeting of the Eastern Regional Council was proposed on May 10 at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Ranchi. It was to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi were scheduled to attend this meeting.

There was no confirmation regarding the participation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Top officials of the respective states were to attend this meeting.

Shah was supposed to fly to Ranchi on May 9 by a special plane. Arrangements for his night stay were made at the Radisson Blu Hotel. After attending the meeting on 10 May, he was scheduled to return directly to Delhi.

Earlier, Ranchi Municipal Corporation administrator Sandeep Singh monitored the preparations for the proposed meeting. He had instructed staff to ensure the cleaning of the concerned roads as well as the removal of disorderly hoardings.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMIT SHAHEASTERN REGIONAL COUNCIL MEET

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.