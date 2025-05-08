ETV Bharat / state

India-Pak Tensions: Eastern Regional Council Ranchi Meet Called Off

Ranchi: The meeting of the Eastern Regional Council which was scheduled on May 10 in Ranchi has been postponed amid the tension arising out of the Indian Army's precision strike 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terror bases in Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to officials, Union Home Ministry cancelled Eastern Regional Council meeting at the eleventh hour when preparations for the event were being done in full swing. A notification came from the Union Home Ministry, which announced the postponement of the meeting.

Earlier, a list of DSP-level officers were engaged to oversee a smooth traffic system for the VIP movement route. Also, a large number of additional forces were to be deployed to ensure adequate safety measures.

The 27th meeting of the Eastern Regional Council was proposed on May 10 at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Ranchi. It was to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi were scheduled to attend this meeting.