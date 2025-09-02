Amid Highway Closure, Mehbooba Pitches For Special Cargo Service For Kashmir Apples

Srinagar: The heavy damage to the Srinagar-Jammu National highway due to recent landslides triggered by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir has disrupted the smooth transportation of apples and goods into the valley from the rest of the country.

The traffic disruption has especially left apple growers in the Kashmir valley worried as they are apprehending losses due to closure of the highway and spoiling of perishable fruit, particularly apple and peach amid the ongoing harvest season.

Apple growers in the valley are harvesting the high density and other ripened varieties. This produce is exported to other states in thousands of trucks as the valley lacks a train freight service, Ajaz Ahmad, a fruit grower in Shopian said.

Kashmir produces 25-30 MT of apple every year and the only means of transporting it to outside markets within the country is Jammu-Srinagar national highway 44. This sector gives livelihood to 35 lakh persons during the harvest season. Any minor disruption in the highway puts growers into anxiety.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has urged the railway minister to launch a special train service between Kashmir and Delhi for smooth transportation of the apple crop.

“Fruit growers have been facing severe financial losses every year due to the closure of NH 44. Unfortunately this year the road has once again been closed leaving hundreds of fruit laden vehicles stranded resulting in inevitable losses. I appeal to the Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a dedicated train service between the valley and Delhi to mitigate the challenges faced by the growers. Such a measure would bring much needed relief to everyone involved in the trade,” she said.

Mehbooba’s demand comes weeks after the northern railways started freight service between Punjab and Anantnag. The first freight of cement bogies was ferried to the valley that brought down the cement prices of local manufacturers here.

Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, president of the Apple Farmers Federation of Kashmir, earlier told ETV Bharat that this is the right time for Northern Railways to start a freight service so that the apple industry is saved from losses. He said hundreds of trucks loaded with perishable high-density apples were stuck in Kashmir on the highway in Anantnag district since last week.

“The highway reopening is very uncertain as there is forecast of more rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir. This has put apple growers and traders in Kashmir into distress as their produce will perish unless it is transported into the mandis," he said, adding the Mughal road, which is an alternate connectivity between Kashmir and Jammu through Rajouri district also remains uncertain due to adverse weather.

The highway was closed on Tuesday last week for seven days when heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir triggered multiple landslides between Udhampur and Ramban stretches of the highway. Although the highway was partially restored for stranded vehicles, the complete restoration will take 20-25 days, Omar Abdullah, the J&K chief minister told reporters during his visit to the highway.