Amid Heavy Rainfall, Connectivity Blackout Hits Jammu And Kashmir After Fibre Cuts, Residents Left Frustrated

By Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi

Srinagar: While moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, a sudden breakdown of mobile and internet services threw life out of gear across the region, officials said.

Calls failed to connect, mobile data remained out of service, and even landline and fibre networks went down, leaving subscribers without signals for much of the day, according to telecom operators.

“Technical teams have been dispatched to locate the faults and rectify them,” one official said, adding that restoration was expected by late evening.

Telecom companies described it as a “major network issue” after cables were damaged at several locations. Airtel, one of the largest providers in the region, said an “observed alarm on a node located at Jammu” triggered the outage. “We are working to expedite the restoration of services,” the company said.

But for residents, the disruption meant a day of mounting frustration. Digital payments failed at shops, businesses struggled with online transactions and students preparing for exams were left unable to access study material.

“I had to buy medicines, but couldn’t pay through UPI because the internet was down. I had to rush around looking for cash,” said Abdul Majid, a local resident.

Students were among the worst affected. “I was on a call with my mentor, and suddenly it got disconnected. It was frustrating for me,” said Sana Bashir, a postgraduate student at the University of Kashmir.

Commuters also found themselves cut off from ride-hailing apps and real-time travel updates. “It was raining and I had a scheduled flight to Delhi. I couldn’t book a cab to the airport and had no option but to look for traditional ways,” said Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Delhi.

Businesses that depend on internet connectivity, including courier services, reported losses. “Every hour without the internet costs us. Payments are stuck, and orders can’t be updated,” said Zahoor Ahmad, who runs a courier service in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged residents not to pay heed to any rumours. "The issue is totally with telecom companies and is being resolved on priority. Such situations do sometimes arise due to the prevalent weather; no need to panic," an official said.

Omar Abdullah Speaks To Amit Shah

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, spoke to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In a tweet, Abdullah stated that he spoke to Shah on the phone "to brief him about the situation in J&K, especially Jammu province, where heavy & continuous rains have caused a lot of damage and disruption to normal life." He also added that efforts are being made to restore phone connectivity at the earliest.

