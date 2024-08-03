Amid Heavy Rain Forecast, Schools To Remain Closed In These Five Rajasthan Districts Today

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Authorities in Rajasthan have declared holiday in schools in five districts due to prediction of heavy rains by the Meteorological Department in these districts.

As per orders issued in this regard, all schools will remain closed on Saturday in Jaisalmer and Barmer districts of Jodhpur division, and Bhilwara, Kekri and Ajmer districts of Ajmer division.

The closure of schools by the authorities comes amid a heavy rain alert by the weatherman. Director of Meteorological Department, Radheshyam Sharma said that a period of heavy rain is likely to start in many parts of the state from Saturday evening. An orange alert for heavy rains has been issued for the districts of Kota and Udaipur divisions tomorrow on August 4.

An orange alert for very heavy rain has been issued in Jaipur, Banswara, Baran, Jhalawar, Kota, and Pratapgarh on Saturday. Heavy rain is expected in Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, and Sawai Madhopur. On Sunday, an orange alert has been issued for very heavy rain in Ajmer, Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, and Pali. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Jalore, Jodhpur, and Nagaur.

According to Radheshyam Sharma, director of Jaipur centre of Meteorological Department, the maximum effect of the system is likely to be recorded in the south-eastern and western parts of the state on 4-5 August. During this period, there is a strong possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at some places and extremely heavy rain (more than 200mm) at one or two places in Kota, Udaipur division on 4 August. There is a strong possibility of heavy and very heavy rain at some places in some parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner division within the next 72 hours, Sharma said.

Rajasthan has received 12 percent more rain than the average due to monsoon so far. The average rainfall from June 1 to August 2 is 227.1 mm, while 254.1 mm of rain has been received so far this season.

The Kanota dam is overflows due to heavy rain during the last 48 hours which has led to a rise in the water level in Dhundh river.