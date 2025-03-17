Amid Growing Intolerance, Assam's Vaishnavite Satra Shows Light Of Communal Harmony

Nagaon: Amidst the religious intolerance across the country, the Batadraba Satra in Assam has set an example of communal harmony — while some Muslims served snacks to devotees during the festival of Holi, the Hindus on the other hand served refreshments to some Muslims who were on Roza, the holy fast on the month of Ramzan.

The members of a regional political party, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) including the Muslims offered tea and snacks to lakhs of devotees who thronged the over 500-year-old Vaishnavite Satra located in Assam’s Nagaon district on the occasion of Holi festival, the Hindus were seen offering refreshments to the some of the Muslim members of the AJP, who were fasting on the occasion of Ramzan.

Established around 1494 AD, Batadraba Satra is a Vaishnavite monastery set up by Assam’s 15th-century saint, scholar and reformer Arimanta Sankardeva. It was also the first such monastery established by the reformer, who propagated the Eksaran Namdharma, a neo-Vaishnavite religion that worships one God (Lord Vishnu) and believes in the unification of people from different faiths.

According to oral history, Muslims were too followers of Sankardeva during those days but it is definitely a unique sight to see Hindus and Muslims offering foods and refreshments to each other on the Holi festival and the Ramzan fast, particularly at a time when religious intolerance is growing across the country.

On Saturday, a Muslim man was allegedly beaten to death in a village in Uttar Pradesh as he tried to resist having colours thrown on him during the Holi festival. Security arrangements have been intensified in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai and some other places ahead of March 14, as Holi and Friday prayers of Ramzan coincide this time.

"This year during the Holi festival we have set up a stall inside Batadraba Satra to distribute snacks among the devotees. It was a part of our wish to serve the people. However, on Saturday I and a few other members of the AJP were on Ramzan fast. So in the evening, when we were about to break the Ramzan fast, it was heartening to see some Hindu people coming and offering refreshments to us," said AJP spokesman Ziaur Rahman.

Ziaur and a few other members of the AJP, who were holding the Ramzan fast could break the fast with an offering from the Hindu people and devotees who had thronged the Satra to enjoy the Holi festivity,” he said adding that the incident proved the age-old communal harmony which had existed in Assam for generations.

It may be recalled here that due to the age-old communal harmony in Assam, the state is known as the land of Sankar and Azan Faqir—referring to Srimanta Sankardeva, a reformer who had united people irrespective of their caste, creed and religion and Azan Faqir, a Sufi saint, who had arrived in Assam from Baghdad 200 years after Srimanta Sankardeva and played a vital role in unifying the people of the Brahmaputra Valley through his spiritual songs known as Zikirs.