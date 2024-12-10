ETV Bharat / state

Amid Freezing Winter In Kashmir, Electricity Outages Cripple Life, Commercial Activities

Srinagar: The power curtailment in the ongoing winter has severely disrupted normal life and commerce activities in the Kashmir valley in Jammu and Kashmir, despite the chief minister Omar Abdullah directing the power distribution companies of the government to minimise curtailment and schedule electricity supply.

From villages to towns and metered to non-metered areas, the power curtailment has crippled life and brought misery to people in the Valley. While the freezing cold has further exacerbated daily living as people have limited sources to keep themselves warm and use other means during darkness.

In the Valley, hundreds of small and medium scale factories established in government-run Industrial Estates require electricity to run but the power shortages disrupt their working and impact their earnings.

“Power curtailment severely impacts product output of our factories, besides the livelihood of workers in these units,” said Zaffar Farooq Salati, President of the Anantnag Industrial Estate Union.

The government has provided separate holiness to these factories but load-shedding disrupts this supply or sometimes electricity is diverted for domestic consumers which hits commercial units. “The diversion and curtailment compels us to use expensive generators, which increase our operational costs,” he said.

Those units which run in the commercial areas of Srinagar and other towns face daily losses as they don't have separate hotlines. “We run our units for merely three to four hours during the day time due to irregular power supply. Our earnings are disrupted during winter due to power curtailment,” Yaqoob Ahmad told ETV Bharat. Ahmad runs a electric repairing workshop in Maisuma market of the Srinagar city.

As per the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDLC), a government owned Discom, the Kashmir valley has more than 11 lakh registered consumers among them over two lakh are metered in Srinagar city and other towns.

The KPDCL curtails electricity in non-metered areas for eight hours while the cut is three to six hours in metered areas in Srinagar. The curtailment and supply is scheduled three hourly, which means consumers in non-metered get electricity for three hours followed by curtailment of three hours.

Chief Engineer of KDPCL Engineer Aaquib Sultana Waheed Deva said that the corporation resorts to curtailment due to tremendous demand of electricity due to cold and misuse of power beyond the sanctioned load by consumers.

“In metered areas which have less than 20 Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, we supply electricity for 24 hours. Currently, 42 feeders in Srinagar, Anantnag and Sopore get 24*7 hours electricity,” Deva said.