Bengal Stares At Flood-Like Situation: Mamata At Loggerhead With DVC After Project Authorities Release 3 Lakh Cusecs Of Water From Dams

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Birbhum, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, and parts of North and South 24 Parganas districts were already experiencing flooding due to heavy rain over the past two days, and the capacity of the rivers was already full. She said DVC said that initially 90,000 cusecs of water was released on Monday night but with upstream water flow remaining high, an additional 2.1 lakh cusecs of water was released on Tuesday morning till 6.54 am.

Kolkata: The flood-like situation in several districts of West Bengal is likely to worsen as the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has released over 3 lakh cusecs of water from its Panchet and Maithon dams within seven hours, officials said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday night said that a flood-like situation was feared in at least seven districts of the state situated downstream after the release of water from dams in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee alleged that DVC was releasing water without informing her government. DVC officials said that 3 lakh cusecs of water were released from 11.30 pm on Monday to 6.54 am on Tuesday. They said that initially 90,000 cusecs of water was released on Monday night but with upstream water flow remaining high, an additional 2.1 lakh cusecs of water was released on Tuesday morning till 6.54 am.

Banerjee had on Monday said that Birbhum, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, and parts of North and South 24 Parganas districts were already experiencing flooding due to heavy rain over the past two days, and the capacity of the rivers was already full. "I have called the Jharkhand CM three times, urging him to regulate the release of water," she had said.

"Some people are trapped in Hooghly after the water level rose sharply, and the administration has been instructed to carry out rescue operations," she had said. After two days of incessant rain in several districts of West Bengal, the deep depression causing the downpour has moved towards Jharkhand bringing in heavy rainfall in the neighbouring state.

Meanwhile, heavy rain caused by the deep depression has caused inundation of several low-lying areas in the districts of southern West Bengal, officials said. In Paschim Medinipur district, the Silabati River was flowing above the danger level, they said. TMC MP and actor Deepak Adhikari surveyed the flood-like situation in Ghatal and Keshpur areas in Paschim Medinipur district.

Ghatal Sub-Divisional Officer Suman Biswas said that the administration has stocked relief materials and prepared a camp if needed. Paddy and jute farmers in Chandrakona block 1 may suffer severe losses due to rising water levels, locals said.

