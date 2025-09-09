3.78 Lakh Hectares Of Forest Land In Assam Under Encroachment
As per government data, a total of 11,925 hectares of forest land has been cleared from the illegal encroachers.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 10:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's criticism of the Assam government over its encroachment drive in the state, an Assam government official said 3.78 lakh hectares of land in the state is under encroachment.
The senior government official also said that the illegal encroachment of forest land has also led to climate change and increased the man-elephant conflict.
As per data available with ETV Bharat, the government has cleared 14.40 sq km of forest land in Lumding, 17.50 sq km in Poba, 20.99 sq km in Bura Chapori, 5.88 sq km in Karimganj, 4.72 sq km in Mangaldoi, 28 sq km in Ornag and 12 sq km of forest land in Golaghat in the last few years.
“The drive to evict encroachers from forest land would continue so that the forest cover in the area can be increased,” the senior government official aware of the initiative said.
According to the sources, a plantation drive has also been initiated, and a decision has been taken to plant one crore seeds in the next couple of years.
Being aware of the fact that political leaders and forest officials were also involved in patronising encroachment in forest areas in Assam, the All Assam Students Union (AASU), an influential student body of the state, demanded that all those who patronise encroachment should be booked.
“Such a large-scale encroachment is not possible without the patronage of political leaders and forest department officials. While evicting the encroachers, the government should also take action against all those officials who indulge in such activities,” said AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya.
However, ever since the latest eviction drive started, a total of 11,925 hectares of encroached land have been cleared of the illegal encroachers. The total reserved forest area in the State is 18.12 lakh hectares.
Recently, a team of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leaders visited Assam and met with the affected people. Talking to ETV Bharat, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mehmood Madani condemned the ongoing eviction drive in Assam and called it 'barbaric.'
Accusing the state government of ignoring the Supreme Court directives on rehabilitation for affected families, Madani said, “A country must run according to a system. The way the Supreme Court’s guidelines were ignored in this drive in Assam is condemnable. Just to divide people in the name of religion, terming members of a certain community as doubtful or miya is highly saddening.”
Read more