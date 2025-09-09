ETV Bharat / state

3.78 Lakh Hectares Of Forest Land In Assam Under Encroachment

New Delhi: Amid Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's criticism of the Assam government over its encroachment drive in the state, an Assam government official said 3.78 lakh hectares of land in the state is under encroachment.

The senior government official also said that the illegal encroachment of forest land has also led to climate change and increased the man-elephant conflict.

As per data available with ETV Bharat, the government has cleared 14.40 sq km of forest land in Lumding, 17.50 sq km in Poba, 20.99 sq km in Bura Chapori, 5.88 sq km in Karimganj, 4.72 sq km in Mangaldoi, 28 sq km in Ornag and 12 sq km of forest land in Golaghat in the last few years.

“The drive to evict encroachers from forest land would continue so that the forest cover in the area can be increased,” the senior government official aware of the initiative said.

According to the sources, a plantation drive has also been initiated, and a decision has been taken to plant one crore seeds in the next couple of years.