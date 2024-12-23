Amid Ethnic Clashes, Manipur Gets Its Cops Trained From Assam Police Academy

Guwahati: With a total of 1,946 Manipur police commandos taking part in the passing out parade at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy at Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the cooperation extended by the Assam government has renewed the age-old relationship between the two states.

The Manipur government had approached the Assam government to train 1946 Manipur police personnel, who had been awaiting training after the recruitment process.

"As the situation in Manipur was not good since May 3 last year, we have not been able to train these police personnel although the recruitment process was completed. However, when I approached Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the training, he immediately agreed and facilitated the training. The age-old relation between Manipur and Assam is renewed once again," Singh said while talking to reporters on Monday in Dergaon.

Singh thanked the Assam Chief Minister, Assam government and the DGP of Assam for their efforts to facilitate the training of the commandos of the Indian Reserve Battalions (IRBs).

Asked about the situation in Manipur, the Chief Minister said that it is complicated and will take some time to be resolved completely. "But gradually the situation is getting peaceful," he said.

Singh, who also addressed the new recruits, urged them to serve all communities in the state upon their return to Manipur and share their experience of oneness and to strive for a peaceful and united Manipur.

"You do not belong to any community, caste or creed but you are a soldier who must serve the community and the state," Singh said adding, "the cordial relation you have shared among yourselves here should be shared with others when you return to your home state."

It may be mentioned here that there are four training institutions in Assam, all located at Dergaon, in the district of Golaghat to train the Assam Police personnel. The Police Training College, Armed Police Training Centre, Battalion Training Centre and Recruit Training School impart basic and in-service training to the police personnel of various ranks belonging to the different branches of Assam Police. Each of these four institutions is headed by an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police who is assisted by a set of experienced instructors. All these institutions function under the supervision of the DIG (TAP/EB) located at Dergaon.

Manipur has been burning since May 3 due to the ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kuki tribes that claimed over 258 lives from both the communities and rendered more than 60000 people homeless.

The violence between the Meiteis and Kukis broke out after a tribal solidarity march organised by the Kukis in protest against the Meiteis demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status turned violent.