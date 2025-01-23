ETV Bharat / state

Amid Dry Spell, NDMA Issues Forest Fire Alert In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: With dry spell continuing in Jammu and Kashmir, forest cover in the union territory is at high risk of fires, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Thursday.

The Authority issued a warning today of a very high risk of forest fires in Jammu and Kashmir over the next seven days. "The prolonged dry spell in the region has led to a sharp rise in forest fire incidents," it said in its alert.

Even though the Valley is going through the coldest period of Chalai Kalan, the weather has mostly remained dry with a single moderate spell of snow in the second week of the Chalai Kalan.

A senior forest officer told ETV Bharat the department has alerted its Control Rooms across the Union Territory. The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory has a significant forest cover with Kashmir having the highest cover. "Forest cover in Kashmir valley is at low risk as of now due to moisture availability of the snowfall. But the Chenab range in the Doda-Kishtwar belt is at high risk as it has very less moisture as of today," the officer said.