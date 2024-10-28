ETV Bharat / state

Amid Diwali Sales, Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Store In Hyderabad, Three Injured

A buyer and two employees of the firecracker store were injured after fire broke out yesterday. Ten bikes parked outside the store were gutted.

Amid Diwali Sales, Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Store In Hyderabad, Three Injured
Fire engulfs firecracker store (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Three persons including a woman suffered burn injuries and 10 two-wheelers were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a firecracker store in Hyderabad during the Diwali sales on Sunday.

The incident took place at Paras Fireworks, a store located in the premises of a business complex in Hanuman Tekdi of Sultanbazar coalfield area while a huge crowd of buyers were present at the spot. According to eye witnesses, smoke billowing into the sky continued for nearly an hour and a half.

The flames even spread to the adjacent buildings, damaging property. The Tiffin Centre situated next to the firecracker store was completely gutted due to the flames.

According to police, the shop is owned by Gurvinder Singh of Bashirbagh and since it was a weekend, a huge crowd of buyers had gathered there. People were engrossed in purchasing firecrackers when suddenly some crackers started exploding inside the store. A portion of the store burst into flames, leaving the buyers and locals running in panic.

Police said a woman suffered burn injuries and two employees of the shop had minor injuries. Nearly 10 bikes parked outside the store were gutted in the fire. Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after a lot of effort.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained but employees of the store said the incident occurred as embers fell from outside. Police said investigations are underway.

Read more

  1. Five Killed in Explosion at Uttar Pradesh Firecracker Factory; Six Others Critically Injured
  2. Delhi Govt Reimposes Total Cracker Ban in National Capital Till Jan 1

Hyderabad: Three persons including a woman suffered burn injuries and 10 two-wheelers were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a firecracker store in Hyderabad during the Diwali sales on Sunday.

The incident took place at Paras Fireworks, a store located in the premises of a business complex in Hanuman Tekdi of Sultanbazar coalfield area while a huge crowd of buyers were present at the spot. According to eye witnesses, smoke billowing into the sky continued for nearly an hour and a half.

The flames even spread to the adjacent buildings, damaging property. The Tiffin Centre situated next to the firecracker store was completely gutted due to the flames.

According to police, the shop is owned by Gurvinder Singh of Bashirbagh and since it was a weekend, a huge crowd of buyers had gathered there. People were engrossed in purchasing firecrackers when suddenly some crackers started exploding inside the store. A portion of the store burst into flames, leaving the buyers and locals running in panic.

Police said a woman suffered burn injuries and two employees of the shop had minor injuries. Nearly 10 bikes parked outside the store were gutted in the fire. Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after a lot of effort.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained but employees of the store said the incident occurred as embers fell from outside. Police said investigations are underway.

Read more

  1. Five Killed in Explosion at Uttar Pradesh Firecracker Factory; Six Others Critically Injured
  2. Delhi Govt Reimposes Total Cracker Ban in National Capital Till Jan 1

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRE BROKE OUTFIRECRACKER STORE IN HYDERABADFIRE ENGULFS FIRECRACKER STOREHYDERABAD FIRECRACKER STORE FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.