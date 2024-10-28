Amid Diwali Sales, Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Store In Hyderabad, Three Injured

Hyderabad: Three persons including a woman suffered burn injuries and 10 two-wheelers were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a firecracker store in Hyderabad during the Diwali sales on Sunday.

The incident took place at Paras Fireworks, a store located in the premises of a business complex in Hanuman Tekdi of Sultanbazar coalfield area while a huge crowd of buyers were present at the spot. According to eye witnesses, smoke billowing into the sky continued for nearly an hour and a half.

The flames even spread to the adjacent buildings, damaging property. The Tiffin Centre situated next to the firecracker store was completely gutted due to the flames.

According to police, the shop is owned by Gurvinder Singh of Bashirbagh and since it was a weekend, a huge crowd of buyers had gathered there. People were engrossed in purchasing firecrackers when suddenly some crackers started exploding inside the store. A portion of the store burst into flames, leaving the buyers and locals running in panic.

Police said a woman suffered burn injuries and two employees of the shop had minor injuries. Nearly 10 bikes parked outside the store were gutted in the fire. Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after a lot of effort.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained but employees of the store said the incident occurred as embers fell from outside. Police said investigations are underway.