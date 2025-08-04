Amid Demand For 200 Units Free Electricity, Jammu Kashmir Govt Extends Amnesty Scheme For Domestic Consumers

Srinagar: Amid demands of providing 200 units of free electricity, the Omar Abdullah led Jammu and Kashmir government has provided relief to the domestic consumers whose bills worth crores are unpaid for decades

The Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department, whose portfolio is held by the chief minister Abdullah himself, announced that the amnesty scheme for domestic consumers has been extended upto March 2026. The PDD issued an order on Monday stating that the council of ministers which met on 29 July decided to extend the relief to domestic consumers so that they can pay their bills.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the extension of Amnesty in favour of the domestic consumers,” the order by the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department read while referring to the original amnesty granted by the LG administration in September 2022 which ended in March 2025. However, the CM in the March assembly session announced the amnesty scheme for domestic consumers.

This is the fourth time in the last four years and seventh since 2014 that the government extended amnesty to domestic consumers. "We have decided to extend the amnesty scheme by another year, but this will come with some changes. Frequent waivers are unfair to those who pay their bills on time,” Omar had said in the assembly.

The PDD order corroborated with the CM as it said that “there shall be no further extension of the amnesty.” The waiver of 100 percent of interest and surcharge is allowed for those consumers whose outstanding bills are upto March 2025.

However, the commercial consumers whose number is upto 2.6 lakh have also been seeking amnesty. Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) President, Aijaz Shahdhar said that the Jammu and Kashmir government should immediately announce an amnesty scheme for commercial electricity consumers.

“This issue has been raised by us several times with the concerned authorities, and on multiple occasions, we were assured that a commercial power amnesty would be announced. However, to date, no such relief has been provided,” Shahdhar said.

As per PDD officials, out of 2.6 lakh, 1.32 lakh consumers are yet to pay their bills, with an outstanding amount of Rs 1,747 crore. Official data say that the principal amount is Rs 809 crore and the interest incurred on it is Rs 938 crore. The data further say that 56,269 commercial consumers were chronic defaulters, who have not paid bills in 10+ years, and their arrears have amounted to Rs 932 crore. In addition, the small commercial consumers, whose number is 52,761 and whose monthly bills are less than Rs 500 have an outstanding amount of Rs 294 crore.

With the governments having extended the amnesty schemes year after year, the PDD officials say that while the scheme helps the consumers to pay the principal amount of the bill without any interest, yet it encourages delay in payments as consumers think that delay in paying regular bills in anticipation of future amnesty schemes.

“The amnesty scheme for commercial consumers will benefit 52,000 small commercial consumers by providing an opportunity to clear their accumulated arrears in 12 easy installments, but there is significant reduction in the arrears observed post amnesty schemes implemented since 2018,” an official document with ETV Bharat reads.

The Omar Abdullah led National Conference had also announced to provide 200 units of free electricity from March this year as per its poll promise. National Conference Chief spokesperson and member of Legislative assembly Tanveer Sadiq had said that 200 units of electricity will be provided free to the people of Jammu and Kashmir from March 2025. But this relief was later given to poorer families who live in metered areas.