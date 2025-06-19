Amid AI 171 Tragedy And The Gloom, Team Of Doctors Showcase Unwavering Commitment To Duty

Ahmedabad: The AI 171 crash and the loss of lives came as a huge shock for the nation, especially Ahmedabad where the mishap occurred, but a team of devoted government doctors stood up to serve with remarkable diligence, compassion, and expertise, showcasing the Health Department's readiness and ability to respond to a crisis of such unprecedented scale.

In a display of unity and service, a team of 140 doctors from four districts of Gujarat rushed to Ahmedabad to perform postmortems, starting from 4:30 pm on June 12 till 5 am on June 13. Within just 12 hours and 30 minutes, the majority of postmortems were successfully completed and nearly all necessary DNA samples were collected, a remarkable feat made possible by the coordination of the entire state health system.

Dr Mahesh Kapadia, Specialist Medical Officer at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, explained, “The bodies were brought to the hospital after the accident on the June 12. Our team immediately began postmortems at 4:30 pm and kept working through the night without pause. During the 12 and a half hours, we completed the postmortem of most of the bodies and collected DNA samples of nearly all, except for eight cases where samples were not required.”

This unprecedented effort was not the result of a single hospital’s resources; it involved a well-coordinated team from Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar Civil Hospital and various Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, District and Sub-district hospitals in Kheda, Anand, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar. A team of dental surgeons and forensic experts also contributed to the effort.

Most of the 140 doctors are extremely experienced, having performed more than 5,000 postmortems on an average during their careers. Dr Kapadia himself has performed over 18,000 postmortems and dealt with numerous disasters, from the Ahmedabad Serial Blasts to the Covid-19 crisis. Nevertheless, the scale, urgency and precision demonstrated during this incident, in his view, represent “one of the best performances and exemplary works of the civil hospital.”

It was due to this unwavering devotion and a strong sense of duty that the bereaved families were able to perform their last rites promptly and with dignity.