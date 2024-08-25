ETV Bharat / state

Woman From Amethi Abducted, Forced To Convert, Raped Multiple Times; 3 Arrested

Amethi: A girl from a village near the Ramganj Police Station alleged that three youths abducted her to Sultanpur on May 7, held her hostage till July 15 and raped her multiple times when she refused to convert her religion.

A case has been registered against five people on August 24 and three youths, Azad, Munshi Raza and Mansoor have been arrested so far, police said. The survivor has also alleged carelessness on the part of the police and cited their negligence for the delay in registering the case.

As per the complaint, the three youths beat her up and asked her to sign an affidavit to change her religion. When she refused to give in, they raped her multiple times during that one month that she was held hostage in a secret house in Sultanpur.

On the night of July 15, she somehow managed to escape. She reached her home and informed her family members about the incident. Her family members went to the police station to register a case against the accused on July 16, but officials refused to take action.