Woman From Amethi Abducted, Forced To Convert, Raped Multiple Times; 3 Arrested

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 25, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

Police have arrested three people in this case and are looking for two others who aided the criminals in abducting the survivor. The woman was abducted on the night of May 7 and held hostage till July 15, after which she escaped and tried registering a case on July 16 but could only register it on August 24. She has alleged negligence on the part of the police for the delay in registering the case.

Representational Photo (ETV Bharat)

Amethi: A girl from a village near the Ramganj Police Station alleged that three youths abducted her to Sultanpur on May 7, held her hostage till July 15 and raped her multiple times when she refused to convert her religion.

A case has been registered against five people on August 24 and three youths, Azad, Munshi Raza and Mansoor have been arrested so far, police said. The survivor has also alleged carelessness on the part of the police and cited their negligence for the delay in registering the case.

As per the complaint, the three youths beat her up and asked her to sign an affidavit to change her religion. When she refused to give in, they raped her multiple times during that one month that she was held hostage in a secret house in Sultanpur.

On the night of July 15, she somehow managed to escape. She reached her home and informed her family members about the incident. Her family members went to the police station to register a case against the accused on July 16, but officials refused to take action.

Later, frustrated, the survivor, accompanied by her parents registered the case on August 24. Station Officer (SO) Ajayendra Patel said that three people have already been arrested. "We will arrest the rest of the two accused as soon as possible," he said.

As per the complaint, the survivor was a Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) employee and worked under the village head's husband. The three arrested youths frequented the village head's house and kept an eye on the survivor. They then laid a plan to abduct her and keep her hostage.

With the help of the village head's husband and Abdul Majeed, both of whom are absconding, Azad, Munshi Raza, and Mansoor abducted her and took her to Sultanpur and raped her multiple times.

