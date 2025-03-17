Amenities To Be Built Under Single-Pillar NH Bridge In Kerala's Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Amenities such as a badminton court and an open gym will be constructed under the single-pillar bridge of the National Highway-66 passing through Kasaragod district.

The district administration and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) are looking to implement the Kolkata and Chennai model in Kasaragod by constructing amenities under the flyover being built in the city under the National Highway Development Project. As part of the project, a badminton court, open gym, open stage for 500 people to sit and watch programmes, LED screen, park with facilities for the elderly to sit and read, toilets including those for the differently-abled, amphitheatre, tiled footpath, walkathon and parking facilities for vehicles on both sides will constructed under the bridge.

DTPC Secretary Jijesh said that an application will be submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHA) for permission to construct the facilities. He said the project will be completed with the cooperation of the district administration, the municipality and various societies. Collector K Impasekar had directed authorities concerned to prepare a detailed project plan in this regard, he said.

This apart, pictures evoking the cultural identity of Kasaragod will be painted on the walls of the bridge in oil Paint to add visual charm. The authorities are currently in the process of installing CCTV cameras on the flyover and under it. The bridge starts in front of the Karanthakkad fire station and ends in front of the Nullipadi Ayyappa temple. Around 92% of the work in has already been completed. Officials of construction company Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Limited (ULCCS) said the the first phase of the project will be completed by the end of April or May.