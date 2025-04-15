ETV Bharat / state

Disputes Should Be Resolved Legally: Kiren Rijiju On Munambam Land Row

Ernakulam: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has indicated that the ongoing land dispute in Munambam may have to be settled through legal channels.

Addressing a press conference in Ernakulam, the minister clarified that the recent amendments to the Waqf Act are not targeted against Muslims and instead aimed at preventing arbitrary land acquisitions and address long-standing grievances.

Rijiju asserted that the Waqf Tribunal's decision can be challenged in the High Court or even the Supreme Court if necessary. Amendments to the Waqf Act are expected to benefit the residents of Munambam not harm them, he added.

Law Not Against Muslims: Minister

Rijiju emphasised that the amendments were not intended to single out Muslims but brought in to address past injustices. “No one should be able to acquire land arbitrarily,” he said.

Referring to the Munambam land dispute in Kerala, he said it wasn’t a “set-up case,” and the change in law ensures such disputes are not repeated in the future. “It’s not enough to declare a property as Waqf by mere verbal announcement. There must be valid documentation,” he added.

He stressed that Waqf property should be declared only if valid records exist, and in case of a complaint, the District Collector has the sole authority to verify the claim. “The Collector is not aligned with any side,” Rijiju clarified, adding that the Survey Commission and Mutawallis are collaborative entities, and thus the commission cannot independently verify Waqf properties.