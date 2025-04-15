Disputes Should Be Resolved Legally: Kiren Rijiju On Munambam Land Row

Ernakulam: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has indicated that the ongoing land dispute in Munambam may have to be settled through legal channels.
Addressing a press conference in Ernakulam, the minister clarified that the recent amendments to the Waqf Act are not targeted against Muslims and instead aimed at preventing arbitrary land acquisitions and address long-standing grievances.
Rijiju asserted that the Waqf Tribunal's decision can be challenged in the High Court or even the Supreme Court if necessary. Amendments to the Waqf Act are expected to benefit the residents of Munambam not harm them, he added.
Law Not Against Muslims: Minister
Rijiju emphasised that the amendments were not intended to single out Muslims but brought in to address past injustices. “No one should be able to acquire land arbitrarily,” he said.
Referring to the Munambam land dispute in Kerala, he said it wasn’t a “set-up case,” and the change in law ensures such disputes are not repeated in the future. “It’s not enough to declare a property as Waqf by mere verbal announcement. There must be valid documentation,” he added.
He stressed that Waqf property should be declared only if valid records exist, and in case of a complaint, the District Collector has the sole authority to verify the claim. “The Collector is not aligned with any side,” Rijiju clarified, adding that the Survey Commission and Mutawallis are collaborative entities, and thus the commission cannot independently verify Waqf properties.
Muslims Shouldn’t Be Used as Vote Banks: Minister
The Minister criticised Kerala MPs for failing to resolve the Munambam issue and accused political parties of exploiting Muslim communities as vote banks. “They say Munambam will be resolved but did they solve it? Don’t use Muslims as pawns for Communist or Congress vote banks,” Rijiju said. He also questioned how long educated Malayalees could be misled in the name of secularism.
He assured that justice will be delivered to the residents of Munambam and said the tribunal will be reorganised. However, when asked how the amended law specifically helps Munambam residents, Rijiju only responded that the provisions are favourable.
No Plans to Implement Church Act
Rijiju clarified that the Central government has no intention to implement any Church Act, stating no such proposal exists before the government. He accused the Communist Party of trying to make everyone dependent and claimed the Congress is “injecting poison” into people’s minds.
On Haj Quota Cuts
Addressing concerns about the reduction in India’s Haj quota, the minister explained that the quota slash is not exclusive to India but part of a global reduction. He said that 10,000 seats which were initially cancelled have been restored. The initial cancellation, he added, was due to private tour operators failing to pay the required fees on time.