Amended Waqf Act Not Solution To Munambam Residents' Problems: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the amended Waqf Act was not the solution to the issues being faced by the residents of Munambam village and claimed that the BJP was connecting the two to create "a smokescreen for making political gains".

Vijayan said that the Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, while tabling the Waqf Amendment Bill had made it clear that it has no retrospective effect.

"Therefore, those claiming it will solve the problems of the Munambam residents should say which clause of the Act will help to do so. But they are not doing that.

"The BJP is using it to create a smokescreen in the hope of making some political gains. The people of Munambam will see through it," he said in response to queries on the issue by reporters during a press conference here in the evening.

The residents, who are mostly Christians, of Munambam village in Ernakulam district have been agitating for the past several months, alleging that the Waqf Board is unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite them having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

Vijayan said that the attempt to project the Waqf Act as a solution to the problems of the Munambam residents was "only an episode of the BJP's Christian love drama".

He said the recent attack on Christian priests in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and reported assaults on members of that community in two other states were all carried out by Sangh Parivar organisations and some of them happened in the presence of police.

"All this indicates the Sangh Parivar stand towards the Christian community," he said.