Videos Show Ambulances Stopped For Convoy Movement In Kashmir, Srinagar MP Calls Defence Ministry Reply In Parl ‘Full Of Blatant Lies’

New Delhi: The Indian Army “does not stop any civil movement” on the national highway in Kashmir and ambulances are “always accorded priority for movement and they are not stopped anywhere by Security Forces”, the Ministry of Defence claimed in its reply to Srinagar MP Syed Ruhullah Mehdi’s question in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The National Conference MP called the Ministry’s response “blatant lies” and shared videos on X (formerly Twitter) in which security forces can be seen stopping civilian vehicles including ambulances to give way to army convoys.

“I asked GoI to stop the harassment of people and blockading of traffic including ambulances on Sgr-Jmu national highway during security forces convoy movement. This is their response. Full of blatant lies. Also sharing some video evidence in the thread to expose their lies,” Mehdi wrote in a post on X on Friday evening.

He shared a photo of the MoS Defence Sanjay Seth’s reply in Lok Sabha juxtaposing it with a photo of civilian traffic, including an ambulance, halted on highway somewhere in Kashmir, while an army vehicle is seen passing through on the opposite lane.

In one of the videos the MP shared in the comments section on his post on X, an ambulance and multiple civilian vehicles are seen halted on the highway as security forces man the road while a convoy of army vehicles passes on the parallel lane.

In another video, a trooper is seen stopping an ambulance which tries to rush through. The seemingly angry trooper is seen pointing his finger towards the driver.

Mehdi in his question in Lok Sabha asked whether traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National highway “is stopped multiple times at multiple places at every few kilometres for the army or paramilitary movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway”. He had also asked whether ambulances too are also stopped by the security forces.

The NC MP had sought details along with the steps taken or proposed to be taken by the Government to stop “this humiliating practice which also violates the human rights”.

The MoS Defence in his reply said as part of drill, regular movement of convoys takes place between Jammu and Srinagar for various operational as well as administrative reasons.

“The Indian Army follows detailed procedures for the movement of convoys with due emphasis on friendly move of the populace,” the Minister said.