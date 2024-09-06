ETV Bharat / state

Ambulance Helper Held for Molesting Woman in Lucknow, Driver Still at Large

Lucknow (UP): The helper of a private ambulance, who, along with the driver, sexually assaulted a woman transporting her terminally ill husband home, has been arrested, police here said. The accused disconnected the oxygen support of her husband, who later died, they had earlier said.

Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the ambulance driver, they added. "The accused helper of the ambulance, Rishabh, has been arrested. Our teams are trying to arrest the accused driver," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Lucknow, Jitendra Kumar Dubey said on Thursday.

According to police, the woman's husband was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Due to financial constraints, she decided to take his discharge and take him home in a private ambulance on the evening of August 29, when while returning, the driver and helper allegedly harassed the woman, police said.