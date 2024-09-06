ETV Bharat / state

Ambulance Helper Held for Molesting Woman in Lucknow, Driver Still at Large

By PTI

By PTI

Published : Sep 6, 2024, 8:35 AM IST

In Lucknow, Police have arrested Rishabh, an ambulance helper, for sexually assaulting a woman while transporting her terminally ill husband. The helper is also accused of disconnecting the husband's oxygen support which led to his death. The driver involved in the assault is still being sought by the police.

Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow (UP): The helper of a private ambulance, who, along with the driver, sexually assaulted a woman transporting her terminally ill husband home, has been arrested, police here said. The accused disconnected the oxygen support of her husband, who later died, they had earlier said.

Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the ambulance driver, they added. "The accused helper of the ambulance, Rishabh, has been arrested. Our teams are trying to arrest the accused driver," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Lucknow, Jitendra Kumar Dubey said on Thursday.

According to police, the woman's husband was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Due to financial constraints, she decided to take his discharge and take him home in a private ambulance on the evening of August 29, when while returning, the driver and helper allegedly harassed the woman, police said.

According to the woman's complaint, when she resisted their attempts, the driver stopped the ambulance in Basti district, approximately 150 kilometres from their destination, and forced her, her brother, and her husband out of the vehicle.

The woman contacted the local police, who arranged for another ambulance to transport her husband to Gorakhpur Medical College, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The woman returned to Lucknow and filed a police complaint at Ghazipur Police Station against the driver on Wednesday.

