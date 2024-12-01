ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead, Five Injured As Ambulance Ferrying Patient To Bihar Overturns In MP's Seoni

Seoni: Four persons were killed and five others injured when an ambulance hit a pedestrian and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Sunday morning, a police official said. The accident took place on Jabalpur-Nagpur highway (NH34) under Dhuma police station limits, he added.

"The ambulance was ferrying an injured person identified as Anish Shah (18) from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh to his native place in West Champaran in Bihar. Two drivers and six of his kin were in the ambulance when it hit a pedestrian Ranglal Kulaste, slammed into a pole and then overturned after ," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Apoorva Bhalawi said.