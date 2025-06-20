Ambubachi Mela 2025: Devotees, Sadhus Flock To Kamakhya Temple, Preparations In Full Swing

Guwahati: Ahead of the Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple in Nilachal Hill of Guwahati, scheduled from June 22 to 26, pilgrims and sadhus from across India and abroad have started gathering here, creating a vibrant and spiritual atmosphere.
The state tourism department, district administration, and Kamakhya Doloi Samaj have undertaken elaborate preparations for the event. To accommodate the large number of devotees who arrive here, camps have been set up at Pandu Port, which is connected to the Kamakhya Railway Station by a broad gauge railing siding, equipped with all necessary facilities for their convenience.
Temple Timings:
The Saru Daloi (junior priest) of the Kamakhya Devalaya Himadri Sarma stated, the Ambubachi Mahayog will start at Kamakhya Temple on June 22. The doors of the Kamakhya Temple will close at 2:56 pm on June 22nd with the onset of 'Pravritti' (Goddess Kamakhya's annual menstruation cycle) and remain shut till June 25.
"The doors of Goddess Kamakhya will reopen for devotees on June 26 in the morning hours, following the 'Nivritti' (conclusion of the Mela) and the traditional bathing of the Goddess and daily rituals," Sarma stated.
Regulations for Devotees and Safety Measures:
This year's Ambubachi Mela will witness tighter regulations to ensure a peaceful and orderly environment. Entry to Nilachal Hill for devotees will be restricted between 5 am and 6 pm daily during the mela period and no entry will be permitted after 6 pm.
To maintain a clean environment and prevent overcrowding, no provision for accommodation or food will be available for devotees at Nilachal Hill.
The temple administration has emphasised ensuring a peaceful atmosphere to worship Shakti (cosmic energy). During the mela, VIP and VVIP entry to the temple will be suspended from June 21 to 30. Specifically, there will be no VIP or VVIP passes available on June 26 and 27 when the temple reopens for general darshan. Regular daily darshan will resume from June 28.
The use of musical instruments or organising processions with noise within the temple premises is strictly prohibited during this period.
Kamakhya Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, holds immense significance, particularly during Ambubachi, as it is believed to be the spot where Sati's yoni (womb) fell. This period is associated with the annual menstruation cycle of Mother Earth, symbolising fertility, creativity and the sanctity of womanhood.
What Naga Sadhus Say?
The Naga Sadhus, a special attraction during Ambubachi, have already begun arriving at Nilachal Hill and settling into their akharas (camps). In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, several Naga Sadhus shared their thoughts.
- Ranjidananda Giri Naga Sadhu, known as 'Chocolate Baba' and National Secretary of Prayagraj Juna Akhara said, "I have been coming here for 35 years during Ambubachi. Every year, I witness its new form. The government has made excellent arrangements. Thousands of sadhus will arrive this time. For the four days of Ambubachi, we will perform Mahayagya for world peace. Naga Sadhus will observe silence and devote themselves to the Mother." Commenting on the ongoing efforts against those opposing Sanatan Dharma, he said, "The lineage of demons who oppose Sanatan still exist but their destruction is certain. Sanatanis and Hindus are now awakened."
- Another Naga Sadhu, Dhanapati Mahanta Nityananda Giri, pressed on the spiritual aspect. "Yoga should be practiced for inner peace. We have come to the Mother to worship power, to gain strength for the protection of Sanatan Dharma. With devotion, we will perform penance and meditate at the Mother's feet for these four days. We Naga Babas perform sattvic puja (pure worship)."
- Naga Sadhu Dhanapati Mahanta Nityananda Giri has issued a strong statement following the Pahalgam terror attack, condemning the killings and suggesting the potential for a large-scale mobilisation of sadhus. Giri stated that the victims in Pahalgam were killed based on their religious identity. He clarified that while sadhus typically carry balas (bracelets) and malas (rosaries), they are also prepared to carry weapons if necessary. "Countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal have cast ill eyes on our motherland, India," Giri added. Issuing a stern warning, Giri said, "sadhus and sannyasis will not sit silently." If commanded, 10 lakhs Naga Sadhus will advance as a Naga force to protect Sanatan Dharma, for which they have sacrificed everything, he added.
- Mahant Savan Bharati, another Naga Sadhu stressed on the importance of self-defence. "It is absolutely essential to carry weapons for the protection of Sanatan Dharma. We are the protectors of Dharma. If one cannot protect oneself, how can one protect Dharma? Naga sannyasis have existed since ancient times. Today, a new generation is emerging. Knowledge of weapons is necessary for the protection of Sanatan Dharma. Naga sadhus are proficient in all weapons. If one becomes dependent on artificial means, he forgets the natural. Through today's modern weaponry, we have forgotten our own strength."
Ambubachi Mahayog Schedule:
Pravritti (onset): June 22, 2:56 pm, 27 seconds.
Temple doors closed: June 22 to 25.
Temple doors open for pilgrims: June 26 morning, after Kamakhya Devi's bath and daily rituals.
Special Darshan (Rs 501): Will not be available on June 27.
VIP/VVIP Darshan: Will not be available from June 21 to 30.
Arrangements During Ambubachi Mahayog:
This year, there will be no accommodation or food facilities for pilgrims in the immediate vicinity of Nilachal Hill.
Medical services, drinking water, and resting places will be available at intervals along the footpaths leading from lower Kamakhya and on vehicle routes.
For law and order and pilgrim safety, the Devalaya has deployed 120 permanent security personnel, 400 scout-guides, 150 volunteers and 250 temporary security personnel. Nearly 500 CCTV cameras have been installed around the temple premises. In addition to 200 permanent cleaning staff, 110 temporary cleaning staff have been employed.
For the convenience of devotees gathering for darshan on June 26, temporary resting places, medical services, changing rooms and drinking water facilities have been arranged at Banshibagan, on foothills of Nialchal.
Due to anticipated crowds, devotees will not be allowed to enter Nilachal Hill after 6 pm. The alternate road connecting Pandu to Kamakhya Temple is also closed due to landslide concerns. As there are no shoe/sandal stands near the temple, devotees are advised to leave their footwear under the flyover at lower Kamakhya.
Nilachal Hill is a tobacco-free zone. The temple authorities seek cooperation from all parties in this regard and specifically request that no one enters the temple premises under the influence of intoxicants.