Ambubachi Mela 2025: Devotees, Sadhus Flock To Kamakhya Temple, Preparations In Full Swing

Guwahati: Ahead of the Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple in Nilachal Hill of Guwahati, scheduled from June 22 to 26, pilgrims and sadhus from across India and abroad have started gathering here, creating a vibrant and spiritual atmosphere.

The state tourism department, district administration, and Kamakhya Doloi Samaj have undertaken elaborate preparations for the event. To accommodate the large number of devotees who arrive here, camps have been set up at Pandu Port, which is connected to the Kamakhya Railway Station by a broad gauge railing siding, equipped with all necessary facilities for their convenience.

Temple Timings:

The Saru Daloi (junior priest) of the Kamakhya Devalaya Himadri Sarma stated, the Ambubachi Mahayog will start at Kamakhya Temple on June 22. The doors of the Kamakhya Temple will close at 2:56 pm on June 22nd with the onset of 'Pravritti' (Goddess Kamakhya's annual menstruation cycle) and remain shut till June 25.

"The doors of Goddess Kamakhya will reopen for devotees on June 26 in the morning hours, following the 'Nivritti' (conclusion of the Mela) and the traditional bathing of the Goddess and daily rituals," Sarma stated.

Regulations for Devotees and Safety Measures:

This year's Ambubachi Mela will witness tighter regulations to ensure a peaceful and orderly environment. Entry to Nilachal Hill for devotees will be restricted between 5 am and 6 pm daily during the mela period and no entry will be permitted after 6 pm.

To maintain a clean environment and prevent overcrowding, no provision for accommodation or food will be available for devotees at Nilachal Hill.

The temple administration has emphasised ensuring a peaceful atmosphere to worship Shakti (cosmic energy). During the mela, VIP and VVIP entry to the temple will be suspended from June 21 to 30. Specifically, there will be no VIP or VVIP passes available on June 26 and 27 when the temple reopens for general darshan. Regular daily darshan will resume from June 28.

The use of musical instruments or organising processions with noise within the temple premises is strictly prohibited during this period.

Kamakhya Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, holds immense significance, particularly during Ambubachi, as it is believed to be the spot where Sati's yoni (womb) fell. This period is associated with the annual menstruation cycle of Mother Earth, symbolising fertility, creativity and the sanctity of womanhood.