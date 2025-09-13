Ambika Mangalathu: Story Of Shortest-Serving Gram Panchayat President In Kerala's History
Kozhikode: Ambika Mangalathu, a native of Puthupaddy in Kozhikode district, holds a unique distinction of being the shortest-serving Gram Panchayat President in the history of Kerala’s local governance.
Ambika held the presidency of the Puthupaddy Panchayat in Kozhikode district not once, but twice between 2015 and 2020, amid an era marked by political intrigue and power struggles. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Ambika shared her experiences about the rare and complex political developments that shaped her time in office.
Election Twist in 2015
In the 2015 local body elections in the state, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured 12 of the 21 seats in the Puthupaddy Panchayat. The United Democratic Front (UDF) claimed the remaining 9 seats. Despite the LDF's majority, the president’s post reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates presented an unexpected twist: none of the LDF’s elected members belonged to the SC community. Meanwhile, the UDF, with SC candidates, made use of the opportunity and claimed leadership despite being a minority.
Tensions flared within the UDF over who would assume the top post. Eventually, with intervention from the state leadership, the Congress’s Ambika Mangalathu was selected as the consensus candidate. A former member of the panchayat since 2010, Ambika was contesting for the second time from the Kuppayakode ward, which was a general seat in 2015. Her prior experience and her party’s support paved the way for her elevation to the presidency.
A Presidency Under Pressure
However, Ambika's tenure was met with challenges from the beginning. Despite her holding the president’s post, the LDF controlled all standing committees. This gave them significant influence over panchayat operations.
A month into her term, the LDF allegedly pressured her to sign a valuation certificate related to a land acquisition. Sensing irregularities, Ambika consulted her party. They advised that such certificates fell under the jurisdiction of the Tehsildar, not the Panchayat President. She refused to sign, a move that would soon trigger her downfall.
Within six months, the LDF moved a no-confidence motion, accusing her of administrative inaction and negligence. Lacking the majority to defend her post, Ambika resigned, officially becoming Kerala’s shortest-serving Panchayat President.
Power Shifts and a Surprising Return
Following her resignation, the LDF was once again poised to reclaim the presidency but faced a continuing obstacle: they still lacked a SC candidate. In a strategic move, the UDF proposed Nandakumar K.K., a Dalit League member, as president. His appointment ushered in a period of relative calm and cooperation across party lines. Nandakumar served for one year and nine months before resigning to accept a government job. With a power vacuum once again looming, Ambika was reinstated as president. However, her return reignited political tensions.
The LDF acted swiftly. Shaijal, a general category member who had won from West Kaithappoyil, was dismissed to make room for Ragesh, an SC candidate, who contested and won from an LDF stronghold. During the transition, Ambika served for another seven months, making her the only person to serve two non-consecutive, short-lived terms as Panchayat President. Ragesh eventually succeeded her, and the LDF resumed power.
In her conversation with ETV Bharat, Ambika reflected on her tumultuous leadership period. “Despite the hurdles, I was able to implement several positive initiatives. Our panchayat faced two major floods between 2015 and 2020, and we worked tirelessly during those times,” she said. Ambika believes political motives were behind the challenges she faced. “The Left only raised objections to politically destabilise me. I hold no personal grudges,” she added.
Today, Ambika continues her public service as a District Panchayat Member, where she remains a well-regarded figure in her constituency. She noted that the media attention surrounding her brief presidencies made her a household name in the region.
About Puthupaddy Panchayat
Puthupaddy Grama Panchayat falls under the Thiruvambady Assembly Constituency. Currently, the panchayat is governed by the UDF, led by President Ayishakutty Sultan and Vice-President Shamseer Pothat.
Set against the scenic backdrop of the Wayanad hills, Puthupaddy plays a crucial role in Kerala’s tourism map. The Thamarassery Churam, connecting Wayanad and Kozhikode, runs through the region. Eco-tourism spots like Kakkavayal Vana Parvam and Kakkad Eco-Tourism further enhance its appeal.
Politically, Puthupaddy is known for its unpredictable voting patterns. While many residents have strong political leanings, the region isn’t loyal to any single front. With a proposed increase in wards from 21 to 24, the upcoming local elections are expected to bring fresh dynamics to its politics.
