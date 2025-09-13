ETV Bharat / state

Ambika Mangalathu: Story Of Shortest-Serving Gram Panchayat President In Kerala's History

Kozhikode: Ambika Mangalathu, a native of Puthupaddy in Kozhikode district, holds a unique distinction of being the shortest-serving Gram Panchayat President in the history of Kerala’s local governance.

Ambika held the presidency of the Puthupaddy Panchayat in Kozhikode district not once, but twice between 2015 and 2020, amid an era marked by political intrigue and power struggles. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Ambika shared her experiences about the rare and complex political developments that shaped her time in office.

Election Twist in 2015

In the 2015 local body elections in the state, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured 12 of the 21 seats in the Puthupaddy Panchayat. The United Democratic Front (UDF) claimed the remaining 9 seats. Despite the LDF's majority, the president’s post reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates presented an unexpected twist: none of the LDF’s elected members belonged to the SC community. Meanwhile, the UDF, with SC candidates, made use of the opportunity and claimed leadership despite being a minority.

Tensions flared within the UDF over who would assume the top post. Eventually, with intervention from the state leadership, the Congress’s Ambika Mangalathu was selected as the consensus candidate. A former member of the panchayat since 2010, Ambika was contesting for the second time from the Kuppayakode ward, which was a general seat in 2015. Her prior experience and her party’s support paved the way for her elevation to the presidency.

A Presidency Under Pressure

However, Ambika's tenure was met with challenges from the beginning. Despite her holding the president’s post, the LDF controlled all standing committees. This gave them significant influence over panchayat operations.

A month into her term, the LDF allegedly pressured her to sign a valuation certificate related to a land acquisition. Sensing irregularities, Ambika consulted her party. They advised that such certificates fell under the jurisdiction of the Tehsildar, not the Panchayat President. She refused to sign, a move that would soon trigger her downfall.

Within six months, the LDF moved a no-confidence motion, accusing her of administrative inaction and negligence. Lacking the majority to defend her post, Ambika resigned, officially becoming Kerala’s shortest-serving Panchayat President.