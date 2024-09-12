ETV Bharat / state

Ambedkar Idol Desecrated In UP's Ballia, BSP Leaders Protest

Ballia (UP): A statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar installed in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district was desecrated by some unknown persons, police said on Thursday. Angered over the incident, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders staged a protest and raised slogans, after which a new statue was installed there.

The incident took place in Bahadurpur village under Fefna police station limits on Wednesday night, the police said. The police said they have lodged a case in the matter and initiated an investigation.

Brijmohan Saroj, Station House Officer (SHO), Fefna, said, "A case has been registered against unknown persons in this matter on the complaint of one Akhilesh Kumar."