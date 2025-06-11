Anant Ambani Donates Rs 5 Crores For Development Of Har Ki Pauri At Haridwar

Dehradun/Haridwar: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's biggest business tycoon and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, recently donated Rs 5 crore to the Ganga Sabha of Har Ki Pauri At Haridwar.

The donation is meant for development of infrastructure at Har Ki Pauri, a ghat on the banks of Ganga river and landmark of the Hindu holy city of Haridwar. Anant, his father and wife were on a trip of religious places in India and had recently visited the Hari Ki Pauri Ganga Ghat. Anant closely analysed the projects being implemented by Ganga Sabha at Har Ki Pauri and then made the donation. This money will be used for projects being implemented at Har Ki Pauri.

After his Haridwar visit, Ganga Sabha official Tanmay Vashisht was called by Anant for a meeting in Mumbai. During the meeting, held at Antilla, Vashisht and Anant discussed matters related to Ganga river and Ganga Sabha. Vashisht said the Ambani family is spiritual and has a special fondness for religious places especially the Ganga river. "During the half-an-hour meeting, we discussed various topics vital for Haridwar and the Har Ki Pauri," Vashisht said.

Anant, during his visit to Haridwar, told members of Ganga Sabha that he was with them. The members expressed their gratitude to the Ambani family and also prayed for them for their bright future and long life.