Ambalathara Girl Disappearance Case: Accused Confesses He Dumped Body In A Lake

Kasaragod: Crime Branch officials have shared shocking revelations in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl from Ambalathara.

The officials said the accused Biju Paulose in a statement to the investigating team said that the body of the girl, who died at her residence in Ajanur 15 years ago, was dumped by him in the sacred Panathur lake. At the time the girl went missing, a body was found floating in the water body. The body remained unidentified and was buried. However, the DNA test conducted on the remains of the body led to the arrest of the accused.

In addition, the Crime Branch has received the anklet worn by the girl and other crucial evidence. In a bid to evade arrest and destroy evidence, Biju had carried the girl's phone with him to Ernakulam. There, he first made a missed call to the girl's father from a Chinese phone. Then, he called her father's friend and talked in a female voice and informed him that he had got a job and that he would not be able to call him again. After that, the accused went abroad.

Biju said the girl committed suicide and he threw her body in the river out of fear. The girl had been close to him. After Plus Two, Biju taught her some courses and also raped her. When the girl proposed marriage, Biju, who is married and has two children, backed out.

The 17-year-old student went missing in January 2011 under mysterious circumstances. Ambalathara police had registered a case on her father's complaint and conducted an investigation, but the girl could not be found. The family had alleged that Biju was behind the girl's disappearance, but the investigation was hampered due to lack of evidence. The case was handed over to the Crime Branch four months ago. Although Biju had been questioned several times, no arrest was made.

Biju was arrested last night from a work site in Karnataka. A Crime Branch team took the accused to the scene of the incident and collected evidence. A special team led by IGP P Prakash conducted the investigation.