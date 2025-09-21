ETV Bharat / state

Ambala: Cobra Travels 300 Km In Truck, Alert Driver Hands It Over To Wildlife Dept

Ambala: In a shocking incident, a truck driver found a seven-foot cobra in the driver's seat on his way from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad to Haryana's Ambala, a distance of 300 km.

Hearing the hissing sound, he initially thought it was from a tyre leakage. However, when he stopped for a tea break and returned to the vehicle, the cobra was right in the middle of the driver's seat. Without panicking, he applied his intelligence and called the truck owner in Faridabad, who informed the state wildlife department. Bharat Kumar, a wildlife department worker, said that soon after receiving information, they left for Ambala at night.

"The rescue team took about 1.5 hours to capture the snake. The cobra, which had coiled up on the seat, was safely rescued and taken away. The truck driver looked frightened at the time, but he fully cooperated with the team. He said it was the most terrifying experience of his life," Kumar added.