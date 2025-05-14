Four Held With Heroin Worth Rs 2.5 Crore In Haryana's Ambala

Ambala: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA)-1 of Ambala arrested four drug smugglers with heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore.

The agency also recovered a vehicle from the smugglers who bought heroin in bulk from Delhi and supply it to different places in Ambala. The CIA-1 team had received information on the smugglers from an informer. Based on the information, the team blocked Mullana Markanda bridge and intercepted a white coloured Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. During search, the CIA-1 team recovered heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore from the vehicle and arrested four of its occupants.

Ambala CIA-1 in-charge Harjinder said around 300 grams of heroin was seized from the prime accused, identified as Kali from Teli Mandi in Ambala Cantt. Similarly, 40 gram heroin was seized from second accused Ajay Kumar, a resident of Gwala Mandi in Ambala Cantt. The third accused is Sushil Kumar, a driver by profession. At least 380 grams of heroin was seized from him. The value of heroin seized from the smugglers is Rs 2.5 crore. The identity of the fourth accused has not yet been revealed.

A case has been registered against all of them in Mullana police station. All of them will be presented in the court and further action will be taken, Harjinder said. The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police is a specialized unit tasked with investigating complex and serious crimes. They handle cases like smuggling, kidnapping, narcotics, terrorism, and murder. The CIA is a branch within the state police, operating under the direction of the Director General of Police.