Amarnath Yatra Suspended On Baltal Route In Kashmir After Heavy Rains

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 hours ago

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on the Baltal route for maintenance work following heavy rains on Sunday. Officials said that there have been heavy rains in the Amarnath Yatra area from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes on Sunday and these routes need urgent maintenance.

Devotees from the Amarnath Yatra eat langar organized by the head priest of the Chhari Mubarak custodian Mahant Deependra Giri, in Pahalgam on July 22.
Devotees from the Amarnath Yatra eat langar organized by the head priest of the Chhari Mubarak custodian Mahant Deependra Giri, in Pahalgam on July 22. (ANI)

Srinagar: The Amarnath yatra will remain suspended on Monday due to heavy rainfall on the Baltal route in Ganderbal district while the yatra from the Pahalgam route was suspended on Saturday.

Officials said that there have been heavy rains in the Amarnath Yatra area from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes on Sunday and these routes need urgent maintenance.

"Due to the heavy rains today, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to be undertaken on the Baltal Axis of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra route. In the interest of the safety of the yatris, no Yatra will be allowed tomorrow (Monday) from the Baltal route as well. Further updates will be issued in due course of time," Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said in a statement.

Bidhuri said the requisite repair and maintenance works are already being carried out on the Pahalgam route of the yatra. Officials said that no fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed from Jammu district for their onward journey to the Kashmir valley on Saturday due to maintenance work on the Pahalgam route

The 52-day Amarnath yatra began on June 29 and will conclude on August 19. It was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu district.

The Chhari Mubarak which is at present kept at Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar's Maisuma for the darshan of devotees will be taken to the holy cave shrine by Mahant Deependra Giri who is the custodian of the holy mace. This day coincides with the Raksha Bandhan. With the mace reaching the shrine, the yatra is concluded.

