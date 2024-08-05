Amarnath Yatra Suspended On Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration has suspended the annual Amarnath Yatra over security concerns on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation.
According to sources, the convoy of Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas has not been allowed to go towards the Kashmir Valley and the pilgrims have been asked to stay at the Yatri Niwas till Tuesday morning to move for the Amarnath cave for darshan.
Tomorrow on August 6, the 38th batch of Amarnath Yatra will be allowed to proceed to Kashmir Valley from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas of Jammu towards Kashmir valley and fresh convoy of Amarnath Yatra will leave in vehicles as per usual. The yatris will start their journey towards the Baltal and Pahalgam base campus.
The 52-day Amarnath Yatra started from June 29 and will continue till August 19.
The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.
The other is the Pahalgam route, which is approximately 36-48 km from the cave and takes 3-5 days to cover. While this is a longer journey, it is a littler easier and less steep.
Pertinently, security has been beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state under the Constitution of India.
I have been detained at home, which was completely unnecessary. I needed to leave for some work, but policemen outside my gate prevented me from doing so.— Tanvir Sadiq (@tanvirsadiq) August 5, 2024
This is unwarranted and illegal.
Meanwhile, National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq claimed on Monday that he has been placed under house arrest on the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.
In a post on X, previously known as Twitter, Sadiq said he was detained at home without cause. "I needed to leave for some work, but policemen outside my gate prevented me from doing so. This is unwarranted and illegal," he wrote.