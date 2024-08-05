ETV Bharat / state

Amarnath Yatra Suspended On Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary

A group of Sadhus led by head priest Mahant Deependra Giri carry Chhari Mubarak from Shri Amareshwar Temple Akhara building Budshsh Chowk Srinagar to the Shankaracharya Temple for performing pooja as per the Amarnath Yatra traditions, in Srinagar on Sunday, Aug 4, 2024 ( ANI )

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration has suspended the annual Amarnath Yatra over security concerns on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation.

According to sources, the convoy of Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas has not been allowed to go towards the Kashmir Valley and the pilgrims have been asked to stay at the Yatri Niwas till Tuesday morning to move for the Amarnath cave for darshan.

Tomorrow on August 6, the 38th batch of Amarnath Yatra will be allowed to proceed to Kashmir Valley from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas of Jammu towards Kashmir valley and fresh convoy of Amarnath Yatra will leave in vehicles as per usual. The yatris will start their journey towards the Baltal and Pahalgam base campus.

The 52-day Amarnath Yatra started from June 29 and will continue till August 19.

The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.