Amarnath Yatra Suspended From Jammu Due To Heavy Rain Forecast

Jammu: Pilgrims wearing raincoats stand outside a registration centre during rainfall in Jammu on Wednesday ( IANS )

Jammu: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended from here on Thursday following a weather advisory warning of heavy rain in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

This comes a day after a woman pilgrim died and three sustained injuries in a landslide along the Baltal route of the yatra in Ganderbal district.

"The yatra has been suspended for today. No fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to move from Jammu towards the twin base camps of the holy cave shrine this morning," an official told PTI.

He said the step was taken in view of a two-day weather advisory which warned of heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir, including on the yatra routes in Kashmir.

This is the first time the yatra has been suspended from Jammu this year.